Halo TV Series To Air on Paramount+ Instead of Showtime

The upcoming Halo TV Series has a new destination: rather than Showtime, the series based on the popular Xbox franchise will now debut on Paramount+! Announced during today's ViacomCBS streaming event, the series will be exclusive to the new streaming platform. Halo will feature Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, and will take place in the world established in the video games. The series is being produced by Showtime alongside Halo developer 343 Industries, and Amblin Television. A firm release date for the series has not yet been announced, but it's expected to debut in the first quarter of 2022 on the streaming service.

The announcement shows the kind of big push that Paramount+ will receive, and should make for a very exciting exclusive! Halo fans have been waiting for nearly two decades to see Master Chief arrive in a major television series, so anticipation should be quite high for the show!

