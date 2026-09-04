New Photo From Matt Damon’s Mystery Sci-Fi Movie Confirms That Hilarious Rumor Is Actually True

Matt Damon is teaming with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the filmmaking duo known as the Daniels, for their first project since 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. The untitled sci-fi film, currently going by the working title “Thasnagar,” has been shrouded in secrecy since it entered development, with Universal keeping plot details locked down even as the cast quietly grew to include Sandra Oh, Charles Melton, Michael Gandolfini, and PinkPantheress. What has leaked out points to a structure that splits its story between the 1980s and the present day, with climate change positioned as the driving threat and a group of young heroes at the center of the action. Curiously, early leaks also claimed the movie would be inspired by the Power Rangers iconography. Now that production has moved into its early filming stages in Los Angeles, the first hard evidence from the set has arrived.

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The photos, obtained by TMZ from the Los Angeles set, show Damon suited up in a bright red costume, complete with a flowing cape, gold trim, a pair of bulky white gloves, and a rounded helmet with a tinted visor that looks every bit as goofy as expected. In one of the images, he’s flanked by castmates in matching blue, pink, and yellow suits built from the same color-coded playbook as the Power Rangers franchise. While we still don’t know much about the movie, it’s clear it’s inspired by the iconic 1990s franchise and by western superhero tropes, with the working title itself being a possible nod to Thanagar, the alien homeworld of DC’s Hawkman and Hawkgirl.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Proved The Daniels Can Handle Spectacle, Laughs, and Heart

Image courtesy of A24

Kwan and Scheinert built their reputation on turning absurd premises into genuine emotional experiences, and Everything Everywhere All at Once remains the clearest proof of that formula. The film, starring Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who discovers she can jump between parallel versions of herself from different timelines, grossed more than $100 million worldwide against a $25 million budget, making it A24’s biggest theatrical hit at the time. At the 2023 Academy Awards, the film also won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Yeoh, along with Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film managed to earn that universal acclaim by balancing multiverse chaos with a grounded mother-daughter relationship, with the spectacle and the quiet moments working in unison to tell the sme story.

“Thasnagar” is expected to follow the same filmmaking philosophy. The story leaks we have so far, which might be wrong or at least skewed, tell us that Damon and Oh reportedly play parents to one of the film’s teenage leads in the1980s, while in the present day an older Damon guides a team of heroes while Oh’s character serves as his artificial intelligence. The five young leads, Sean Kaufman, Silvia Dionicio, Jackson Kelly, Kerrice Brooks, and Thalia Dudek, take the front stage in the second half of the story, while Melton and Gandolfini round out the adult cast. On top of that, “Thasnagar” carries a reported budget north of $150 million, six times that of Everything Everywhere All at Once, which will give the Daniels all the tools they need to conjure whatever wacky scenes they come up with.

“Thasnagar” is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 19, 2027.