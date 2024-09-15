New Sci-Fi Thriller Tops Netflix Charts Despite Horrible Reviews From Critics and Fans

Friday saw a new sci-fi movie called The Uglies debut on Netflix, with two stars from other popular Netflix titles in the lead roles. The Kissing Booth's Joey King and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes lead the new movie, which has a premise about a futuristic society where plastic surgery is mandatory and classes are broken into physical looks. The Uglies sounds like a strange film and the reactions from both critics and fans seem to be affirming that.

Netflix's new movie has topped the streaming service's Top 10 Movies chart on Sunday, taking the pole position from recent acclaimed hit Rebel Ridge. What's surprising about this quick success for The Uglies is the difference between its performance and the reviews.

The Uglies has a paltry 20% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn't unheard of for a movie doing well on Netflix. But the ratings from audience members aren't very good either. The fan score on Rotten Tomatoes is also considered "rotten," with just over 50% from viewers. Nobody appears to be liking this movie very much, put people definitely seem to be watching it.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!