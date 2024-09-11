Rebel Ridge: Acclaimed Thriller Dominates Netflix on Opening Weekend
Netflix has a hit on its hands with Jeremy Saulnier's latest film.
In addition to boasting rave reviews from critics everywhere, Rebel Ridge has delivered some solid numbers for Netflix since its debut this past Friday. The latest film from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge arrived on Netflix at the start of the weekend and immediately became the top movie on the entire service. On Tuesday, Netflix shared the streaming numbers from last week, revealing that Rebel Ridge wasn't just a hit, but it outperformed every other movie on the service last week in half the time.
Netflix posted the numbers for its biggest movies and TV shows for the week of September 2nd through September 8th, and Rebel Ridge led the way on the film side of things, despite the fact that it was just released on September 6th.
In its first three days on Netflix, Rebel Ridge racked up 68.6 million hours viewed. That's more than 25 million hours higher than the second place film, recent Netflix horror hit The Deliverance.
That streaming success for Rebel Ridge has continued into the new week, as it continues to hold the top spot on Netflix's movie rankings in the US. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Rebel Ridge holding in first place. You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's list below!
1. Rebel Ridge
"Small-town cops think Terry is an easy target when they seize the former Marine's life savings. They have no idea how far he's willing to go for justice."
2. Edge of Tomorrow
"Two soldiers — one fierce, the other not — fight an alien invasion in this mind-bending thriller that NPR calls 'refreshing and unexpected.'"
3. Shark Tale
"A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection."
4. The Deliverance
"Single parent Ebony Jackson moves her family to a new home for a fresh start, but something evil already lives there. Inspired by terrifying true events."
5. Sonic the Hedgehog
"A blue extraterrestrial hedgehog with lightning-fast speed, a rebellious spirit and a heart of gold tries to elude capture by an eccentric evil genius."
6. The Rundown
"Looking to retire and open a restaurant, a bounty hunter gets roped into one final assignment: fetching his boss' errant son from the Amazon jungle."
7. Diary of a Mad Black Woman
"Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris, Shemar Moore and Cicely Tyson sat in Tyler Perry's tale of a spurned wife who moves in with her rambunctious grandma."
8. Migration
"Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito star in this charming story about a family of ducks who go on an exciting journey to Jamaica."
9. Aloha
"Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams and Emma Stone star in this sunny rom-com about old flames and new beginnings, set on the stunning island of Hawaii."
10. Trolls Band Together
"Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the 'funny and clever' third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times)."
