Rebel Ridge: Acclaimed Thriller Dominates Netflix on Opening Weekend

In addition to boasting rave reviews from critics everywhere, Rebel Ridge has delivered some solid numbers for Netflix since its debut this past Friday. The latest film from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge arrived on Netflix at the start of the weekend and immediately became the top movie on the entire service. On Tuesday, Netflix shared the streaming numbers from last week, revealing that Rebel Ridge wasn't just a hit, but it outperformed every other movie on the service last week in half the time.

Netflix posted the numbers for its biggest movies and TV shows for the week of September 2nd through September 8th, and Rebel Ridge led the way on the film side of things, despite the fact that it was just released on September 6th.

In its first three days on Netflix, Rebel Ridge racked up 68.6 million hours viewed. That's more than 25 million hours higher than the second place film, recent Netflix horror hit The Deliverance.

That streaming success for Rebel Ridge has continued into the new week, as it continues to hold the top spot on Netflix's movie rankings in the US. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Rebel Ridge holding in first place. You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's list below!