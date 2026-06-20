Spider-Man: Brand New Day Secretly Hid a Savage Hulk Twist in the New Trailer

There are many reasons why Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most exciting releases of the summer, and Hulk’s role has to be near the top of the list. Fans are finally being treated to the long-awaited return of Savage Hulk, meaning we’re going to see the enormous green rage monster rampaging through the streets of New York once again. The latest Brand New Day trailer offered a tease of what’s in store, showing snippets of Spider-Man’s encounter with the Hulk. It has all the makings of being a thrilling set piece, but new promotional materials indicate the trailer could have been hiding a twist.

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As pointed out on X by user @BuiltFromSmash (and then relayed by @MCU_Portal), the Spidey Tracker website Sony launched as part of the Brand New Day marketing campaign includes a GIF of the Spider-Man/Hulk battle from the trailer. There’s a notable difference, however, as Hulk is grey instead of green. Check out a side by side comparison in the space below:

A new GIF on Sony’s official Spideytracker website clearly shows Hulk a different color from the one in the trailer!



Did they accidentally spoil Grey Hulk in #SpiderManBrandNewDay? 👀



First spotted by: @BuiltFromSmash



In theaters July 31! pic.twitter.com/kbo33QHyIN — MCU Portal (@MCU_Portal) June 19, 2026

Hulk is clearly two different colors in the trailer screenshot and the Spidey Tracker GIF, so it appears there was some sort of mixup at Sony’s marketing department. This becomes the latest instance of the studio repeating a clever trick from the Spider-Man: No Way Home days. Marvel and Sony have a history of digitally altering Spider-Man movie footage in trailers to preserve surprises for fans. Famously, they removed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s iterations of Peter Parker from the splash page shot of the Spider-Man facing off against the villains. It was the worst kept secret in Hollywood that Maguire and Garfield were returning, but everyone involved with No Way Home tried their best to keep it under wraps.

With that precedent in mind, fans have been combing through Brand New Day marketing materials to see if they can spot any altered footage. Many are theorizing characters were removed from the shot where Spider-Man is midair squaring off against the Hand. Additionally, Spidey doesn’t have web shooters in an international version of the first Brand New Day trailer, meaning Sony was trying to throw people for a loop regarding organic webbing. Hulk’s coloring is the most blatant example of this tactic in the Brand New Day campaign because it’s so obvious he’s a different color in the Spidey Tracker GIF.

The Spidey Tracker website all but confirms Grey Hulk will be making an appearance in Brand New Day, so now the question becomes why he’s changed color. This’ll mark the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Hulk is something other than green. In the comics, Hulk was originally grey before colorization issues necessitated a shift to green. Eventually, Grey Hulk was retconned into a new persona who was a Las Vegas enforcer and went by the name of Joe Fixit. Even with Brand New Day telling a street-level story that will likely feature some organized crime elements (Tombstone), the odds of the film bringing Joe Fixit to life seem low for the time being. That means there’s a different reasoning for why Hulk is now grey, which will be interesting to see.

It goes without saying that trailers can be edited in a way to throw fans for a loop, but it’s perhaps telling that right before we see Savage Hulk staring down Spider-Man, there’s the shot of Sadie Sink’s character stretching her arms out. Even if the two shots aren’t connected in the final film, this could be a sign that Sink’s mysterious character (Jean Grey? A Wanda Maximoff variant?) is using her powers to take control of Hulk and push his rage to new levels. Mutating DNA is a major aspect of the Brand New Day story, as Bruce Banner is wearing an inhibitor to keep Hulk at bay. With that inhibitor off, who knows what Hulk will be capable of.

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