Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in December 2024

Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means the month of December is just around the corner. In addition to putting the spotlight onto the holiday season, the arrival of December means one last month in 2024 for all of the major streaming services to unveil new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Over the last week, streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video have released their newsletters for December, revealing all of the new additions they have set for the entire month. To make things easy, we’ve compiled all of those various lists into one big lineup for you to explore. Take a look!
December 1st
NETFLIX
Bunk’d: Season 7
Burlesque
Daddy Day Care
The Happytime Murders
Little
Midway
Project X
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
MAX
Cedar Rapids
Clash of the Titans (2010)
Cop Out
Death Race (2008)
Glee The 3D Concert Movie
Hamlet 2
How I Live Now
Invisible Stripes
It All Came True
Jupiter Ascending
Key Largo
Kid Galahad
King of the Underworld
Lightning Strikes Twice
Lord of the Rings (1978)
Man from God’s Country
Marine Raiders
Marked Woman
Meet Me in St. Louis
Megamind
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
National Velvet
Ninja Assassin
Overland Telegraph
Passage to Marseille
Person to Person
Pistol Harvest
Results
Riders of the Range
Saddle Legion
San Quentin
So This Is Paris
Stagecoach Kid
State’s Attorney
Strike Up the Band
Take This Waltz
Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)
The Goonies
The Hobbit (1977)
The Maltese Falcon
The Oklahoma Kid
The Return of Doctor X
The Return of the King (1980)
The Roaring Twenties
The Secret Fury
The Shop Around the Corner
The Threat
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The Wagons Roll at Night
The Woman on Pier 13
They Drive by Night
Tomorrow is Another Day
White Bird in a Blizzard
White God
Words and Music
You Can’t Get Away with Murder
HULU
Bunk’d: Complete Seasons 1-7
Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9
Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11
Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5
Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4
Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17
Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55
Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5
Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4
Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8
Gold Rush: Complete Season 5
House Hunters: Complete Season 170
House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173
House Hunters International: Complete Season 140
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8
Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5
Antwone Fisher
Cast Away
Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)
Cheaper By The Dozen 2
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Epic
Epic Movie
A Good Day to Die Hard
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Moulin Rouge
Mr. Holland’s Opus
The Muppets (2011)
Muppets Most Wanted
Muppet Treasure Island
Rio 2
Sommersby
Speed
Bad Moms
This Christmas
Gladiator
National Security
Paradise Highway
The Perfect Guy
The Perfect Holiday
The Quick and the Dead
Ricki and the Flash
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
Twilight
Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: New Moon
PEACOCK
The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)
American Hangman
Another Kind of Wedding
Beethoven (1992)
Believe in Christmas
Beverly Hills Wedding
The Big Lebowski
The Blessing Bracelet
Bridal Wave
Brown Sugar
Catch Me If You Can
The Change-Up
Country At Heart
Cut, Color, Murder
Deep Impact
Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
Dream Moms
Drumline
East Side Sushi
Edward Sissorhands
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fried Green Tomatoes
The Heat
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story
Hook
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
Inception
Jamesy Boy
Just Like Heaven
Just Wright
Krampus
Kung Fu Panda Holiday
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Life (2017)
Lone Survivor
Love in Design
The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper
Mamma Mia!
Meatballs
Merry Madagascar
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Office Space
Over The Moon In Love
Pacific Rim
The Parts You Lose
Pride And Prejudice
Puss In Boots
Rhapsody of Love
Rise Of The Guardians
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Rock Of Ages
The Shack
Sonic The Hedgehog
Spare Parts
Still Waiting
This Is The End
To Catch a Spy
The Valley of Light
Waiting…
Wedding of a Lifetime
Wish You Were Here
PARAMOUNT+
Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)
Longmire (seasons 1-6)
45 Years
A Christmas Carol
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Annie
Arthur Christmas
Bad Moms
Baywatch
Bebe’s Kids
Blade Runner 2049
Boogie Nights
Born on the Fourth of July
Burn After Reading
Charlotte’s Web
Chicago
Chocolate City
Christmas Cupid
Cliffhanger
Cocktail
Coneheads
Contagion
Critical Condition
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Cujo
Deck The Halls
Detained
Disturbia
Down to Earth
Edward Scissorhands
Fear
Fist Fight
Free Willy
Full Metal Jacket
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Heaven Can Wait
Hell or High Water
Her
Hustle & Flow
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Judas and the Black Messiah
Julie & Julia
King Richard
L.A. Confidential
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Love, Rosie
Major League
Malcolm X
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!
Miracle on 34th Street
Mirror Mirror
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nancy Drew
No Country for Old Men
Point Break
Primal Fear
Rings
Risky Business
Rosemary’s Baby
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Back-up Plan
The Cider House Rules
The Exorcist
The Good Liar
The Iron Giant
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
The Lovely Bones
The Matrix
The Monster Squad
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Outsiders
The Perfect Holiday
The Queen
The Secret Garden
The Uninvited
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Where I Leave You
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
Trading Places
Unaccompanied Minors
Wayne’s World 2
What Men Want
What Remains
What Remains
Wild Things
Winter’s Bone
World Trade Center
Zodiac
PRIME VIDEO
All The Queen’s Men S1-S3
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8
Babylon 5 S1-S5
Falcon Crest S1-S9
Hatfields & McCoys
Knots Landing S1-S14
Nikita S1-S4
Nip/Tuck S1-S7
Sisters S1-S6
A Haunting in Venice
A Scanner Darkly
After Hours
Alexander the Great
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Almost Famous
Amistad
An All Dogs Christmas Carol
An Inconvenient Truth
Anger Management
Back to School
BALLS OUT
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition
Bio-Dome
Born to be Wild
Bulletproof Monk
Cadillac Man
Child’s Play (1988)
Chorus Line
Cop Land
Critters
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deep Cover
Dick
Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite
El Cantante
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Ghost Town
Green Room
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hansel and Gretel
Havoc
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser: Hellseeker
Hellraiser: Hellworld
Hellraiser: Inferno
Hercules (1983)
Hostile Witness
Hot Under The Collar
If Looks Could Kill
Imagine That
Jackie Chan’s First Strike
Joker
Justice League
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Vegas
Lawman
Lions for Lambs
Lost & Found
Major League
Mata Hari
Men at Work
Miami Blues
Monster Trucks
Mr. Nanny
Murder on The Orient Express (2017)
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Once Upon A Time In The West
One Crazy Summer
Osmosis Jones
Out of Time
Overnight Delivery
Paycheck
Pet Sematary Two
Pocketful of Miracles
Rain Man
Red Dawn (1984)
Revolutionary Road
Road to Perdition
Sabrina (1954)
Shooter
Sicario
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Soapdish
Stephen King’s Thinner
Stop-Loss
SubUrbia
Tank Girl
TEEN WOLF (1985)
The 11th Hour
The Adventures of Pluto Nash
The Art of War
The Batman
The Battle of Britain
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Golden Child
The Great Train Robbery (2013)
The Island of Dr. Moreau
The Land that Time Forgot
The Last Waltz
The Perfect Holiday
The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Untouchables
The Warriors
The Witches (1990)
The Wood
Thelma & Louise
Total Recall (1990)
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Under Fire
Vision Quest
Walking Tall (2004)
With Honors
Witness
[RELATED: Beloved Christmas Classic Won’t Air on TV in 2024]
December 2nd
NETFLIX
30 for 30: Bad Boys
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies
30 for 30: Sole Man
30 for 30: This Magic Moment
30 for 30: This Was the XFL
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
DISNEY+
Mickey and the Very Many Christmases
PEACOCK
About A Boy, Seasons 1-2
The Black Donnellys, Season 1
Caprica, Season 1
The Christmas Quest
Clean House: New York, Season 1
The Finnish Line
L.A. Dragnet, Season 1-2
Uncle Buck, Season 1
Up All Night, Seasons 1-2
PARAMOUNT+
SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas” special
December 3rd
NETFLIX
Fortune Feimster: Crushing It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Two Episode Premiere
MAX
90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Season 2 (TLC)
90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 2 (TLC)
Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)
Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)
Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024
HULU
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 1
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 2
Breaking Amish: Complete Season 1
Breaking Amish: Brave New World: Complete Season 2
Breaking Amish: LA: Complete Season 3
A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1
Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1
Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2
My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1
Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2
Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1
Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1
sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1-3
The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14
Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2
Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3
Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme
PEACOCK
Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer (Oxygen)
The Northman
PARAMOUNT+
as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey docuseries premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3
Jack in Time for Christmas
December 4th
NETFLIX
The Children’s Train (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Churchill at War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Only Girl in the Orchestra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tomorrow and I (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
That Christmas (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
CMA Country Christmas – Premiere
HULU
Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Storm Crashers
PEACOCK
Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)
PARAMOUNT+
Peppa Pig: Winter Wonderland
Teen Mom Family Reunion (season 3)
PRIME VIDEO
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
December 5th
NETFLIX
BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Black Doves (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld — NETFLIX FAMILY
Compliance
Subservience
Top Chef: Boston
Top Chef: Kentucky
Top Chef: Seattle
MAX
Creature Commandos, Season 1 (Max Original)
Roadworthy Rescues, Season 3
HULU
Wild Crime: Complete Season 4
The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1
Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 20A
Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 16
Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 17
Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21
Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7
Chopped Next Gen: Complete Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Castle: Complete Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Complete Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Complete Season 1
Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine: Complete Seasons 1-2
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2
Hot Ones: New Episodes
The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 1-2
My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2
MythBusters: Complete Season 19
MythBusters Jr.: Complete Season 1
90 Day Diaries: Complete Season 1
7 Little Johnstons: Complete Seasons 1-6
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
A Deadly Threat to My Family
Living
PEACOCK
Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)
I Can Only Imagine
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)
Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story
The Red Virgin
December 6th
NETFLIX
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — NETFLIX SPECIAL (9pm ET / 6pm PT)
Biggest Heist Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Camp Crasher (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
Echoes of the Past (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES
Mary — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 4
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain’s Carol
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 30-34 (Cartoon Network)
The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
HULU
Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1
Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Doctor Dolittle 2
Flycatcher
Marley & Me
Marley & Me: The Puppy Years
Summer Camp (2024)
PEACOCK
A Dance In The Snow
The Holiday List
Saban’s Power Rangers
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)
Strays (2023)
Speak No Evil (Peacock Exclusive)
PARAMOUNT+
Extreme Movie
PRIME VIDEO
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video
The Sticky
December 7th
DISNEY+
Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)
Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)
MAX
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)
Evolve and Flex, Episode 1
HULU
Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2
Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere
Celebrity IOU: Complete Seasons 1-2
Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 3
Deadliest Catch: Complete Seasons 19-20
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9
Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop: Complete Season 1
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 1-3
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 1
Extreme Couponing: Complete Seasons 1-2
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Complete Season 1
Fatal Vows: Complete Season 5
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 9
Nightmare Next Door: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Perfect Murder: Complete Season 3
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 12-13
Ugliest House In America: Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4
Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise: Complete Season 2
Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes: Complete Season 1
The Convert
PEACOCK
Private Princess Christmas
Trolls
December 8th
MAX
A Season to Remember (OWN)
Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show
Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K
PEACOCK
Sugarplummed
PARAMOUNT+
Joe Bell
The Score
December 9th
NETFLIX
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Rubble and Crew: Season 1
DISNEY+
Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes
The Simpsons Funday Football – Live at 8 p.m. ET
MAX
999 Murderer Calling, Season 1 (discovery+)
HULU
Step Up
Step Up 2 The Streets
Step Up 3D
PEACOCK
The Bionic Woman, Seasons 1-3
Colony, Seasons 1-3
Defiance, Seasons 1-3
Destination Truth, Seasons 1-5
Gunsmoke, Seasons 7-15
Leah’s Perfect Gift
Lipstick Jungle, Seasons 1-2
PARAMOUNT+
The Fabulous Four
December 10th
NETFLIX
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… — NETFLIX COMEDY EVENT
Polo — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Sugarcane
MAX
Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)
HULU
Caught!: Complete Season 1
Critical Incident: Complete Season 1
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1
Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1
Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13
Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12
Guy’s Big Bite: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Big Game: Complete Season 1
I Love a Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 1
Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1
Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere
Save My Skin: Complete Season 4
Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1
Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere
Coup!
PEACOCK
Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes, All Episodes – Premiere (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Secret Level
The Bikeriders
December 11th
NETFLIX
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Maria — NETFLIX FILM
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
Dream Productions – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 3
HULU
Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1
Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1
Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1
The Reveal: Complete Season 3
Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3
The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
The Voice, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)
PARAMOUNT+
First Wives Club (seasons 1-3)
PRIME VIDEO
Knives Out
December 12th
NETFLIX
La Palma (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
No Good Deed — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)
Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 10 & 11 (ID)
Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)
Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)
HULU
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Compete Season 6
48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B
Knight Fight: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
A Motown Christmas (NBC)
Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Premiere (E!)
Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)
The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
December 13th
NETFLIX
1992 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Carry-On — NETFLIX FILM
Disaster Holiday (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Elton John: Never Too Late – Premiere
Invisible – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
Batwheels, Season 2 Episodes 22-37 (Cartoon Network)
HULU
Don’t Tell Comedy
Joe Mande: CHILL
No Way Up
Scarygirl
A Sudden Case of Christmas
PEACOCK
All I Need for Christmas
Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
PARAMOUNT+
Dexter: Original Sin series premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Beau Is Afraid
December 14th
MAX
Evolve and Flex, Episode 2
HULU
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49
Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2
Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1
Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8
Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2
How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 23-24
I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2
Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11
MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2
PEACOCK
Hanukkah on the Rocks
December 15th
MAX
Frozen Planet II, Season 2 (discovery+)
Mistletoe & Matrimony (OWN)
PEACOCK
The Santa Class
Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 (CNBC)
December 16th
NETFLIX
The Dead Don’t Die
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
DISNEY+
Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)
MAX
Truck U, Season 20
Two Guys Garage, Season 23
Very Scary People, Season 6 (ID)
White House Christmas (HGTV)
HULU
Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20
PEACOCK
Definitely, Maybe
Following Yonder Star
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
December 17th
NETFLIX
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Blink
The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode Exclusive to Disney+ – “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”
MAX
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)
HULU
Blink: Special Premiere
Cuckoo (2024)
PEACOCK
Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (NBC)
Puff: The Making of a Monster – Premiere (Peacock Original)
December 18th
NETFLIX
Julia’s Stepping Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Manny: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)
ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 4
HULU
The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4
December 19th
NETFLIX
The Dragon Prince: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Project Runway: Seasons 18-19
Virgin River: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Fast Friends (Max Original)
Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)
Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)
The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)
HULU
America’s Top Dog: Complete Season 1
Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A
A Model Murder
PEACOCK
Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Laid, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)
Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Nate Bargatze Nashville Christmas
PRIME VIDEO
Beast Games
The Creator
December 20th
NETFLIX
Ferry 2 (BE) — NETFLIX FILM
The Six Triple Eight — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: Day Ones (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
UniverXO Dabiz (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)
MAX
Juror #2 (Max Original)
X-Rated Queen, Season 1 (Max Original)
HULU
Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere
Ilana Glazer: Human Magic
Darkness of Man
The Inheritance
PEACOCK
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Nothing Even Matters (Streaming Premiere/Exclusive)
Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken
Trading Up Christmas
PARAMOUNT+
National Christmas Tree Lighting
Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays
December 21st
NETFLIX
Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8
MAX
Evolve and Flex, Episode 3
PEACOCK
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)
December 22nd
DISNEY+
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Premiere
MAX
Build for Off-Road, Season 1
24-Karat Christmas (OWN)
PEACOCK
Happy Howlidays
Sing 2
PARAMOUNT+
The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
December 23rd
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 2
MAX
Alien Files: Reopened, Season 1
PEACOCK
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)
PRIME VIDEO
ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing
December 24th
NETFLIX
Your Friend Nate Bargatze — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 3
HULU
Arctic Convoy
PEACOCK
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)
December 25th
NETFLIX
NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
DISNEY+
Dunk The Halls – Animated Game Airs Live at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – Premiere
Doctor Who: Joy to the World – Premiere
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 5
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 4
PRIME VIDEO
The Equalizer 2
December 26th
NETFLIX
Squid Game: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 5
HULU
America’s 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1
Court Cam: Complete Season 7A
Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1
200% Wolf
PEACOCK
Five Nights At Freddy’s
House of Villains, Season 2 – Finale (E!)
Prey For The Devil
Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Finale (E!)
December 27th
DISNEY+
John Williams in Tokyo
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 6
MAX
Building Outside the Lines, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
In with the Old, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)
The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 (HGTV)
HULU
The Year: 2024: Special Premiere
Breaking (2022)
Don’t Tell Comedy
PARAMOUNT+
The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition
Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs
PRIME VIDEO
Culpa Tuya (“Your Fault”)
When You Finish Saving the World
December 28th
NETFLIX
Maestro in Blue: Season 3 (GR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 7
MAX
Evolve and Flex, Episode 4
Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024
HULU
Alice, Darling
Amber Alert
December 29th
DISNEY+
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 8
PARAMOUNT+
Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments
December 30th
NETFLIX
Mad Max: Fury Road
MAX
Home Town, Season 9 (HGTV)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 35-37 (Cartoon Network)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
PEACOCK
Inside Look: Nosferatu
December 31st
NETFLIX
Avicii – I’m Tim (SE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avicii – My Last Show (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Evil: Season 3
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7
PEACOCK
Jesus Revolution
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 34 – Finale (Oxygen)
Stillwater
PARAMOUNT+
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (live stream only)
5 to 7
Aurora: A Love Story
Backcountry
Match
The Riot Club
The Salvation
Welcome to New York
PRIME VIDEO
A Quiet Place: Day One