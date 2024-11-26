Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in December 2024

Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means the month of December is just around the corner. In addition to putting the spotlight onto the holiday season, the arrival of December means one last month in 2024 for all of the major streaming services to unveil new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy.

Over the last week, streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video have released their newsletters for December, revealing all of the new additions they have set for the entire month. To make things easy, we’ve compiled all of those various lists into one big lineup for you to explore. Take a look!

December 1st

NETFLIX

Bunk’d: Season 7

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Happytime Murders

Little

Midway

Project X

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

MAX

Cedar Rapids

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Cop Out

Death Race (2008)

Glee The 3D Concert Movie

Hamlet 2

How I Live Now

Invisible Stripes

It All Came True

Jupiter Ascending

Key Largo

Kid Galahad

King of the Underworld

Lightning Strikes Twice

Lord of the Rings (1978)

Man from God’s Country

Marine Raiders

Marked Woman

Meet Me in St. Louis

Megamind

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

National Velvet

Ninja Assassin

Overland Telegraph

Passage to Marseille

Person to Person

Pistol Harvest

Results

Riders of the Range

Saddle Legion

San Quentin

So This Is Paris

Stagecoach Kid

State’s Attorney

Strike Up the Band

Take This Waltz

Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)

The Goonies

The Hobbit (1977)

The Maltese Falcon

The Oklahoma Kid

The Return of Doctor X

The Return of the King (1980)

The Roaring Twenties

The Secret Fury

The Shop Around the Corner

The Threat

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

The Wagons Roll at Night

The Woman on Pier 13

They Drive by Night

Tomorrow is Another Day

White Bird in a Blizzard

White God

Words and Music

You Can’t Get Away with Murder

HULU

Bunk’d: Complete Seasons 1-7

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5

Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8

Gold Rush: Complete Season 5

House Hunters: Complete Season 170

House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173

House Hunters International: Complete Season 140

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8

Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5

Antwone Fisher

Cast Away

Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen 2

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Epic

Epic Movie

A Good Day to Die Hard

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Moulin Rouge

Mr. Holland’s Opus

The Muppets (2011)

Muppets Most Wanted

Muppet Treasure Island

Rio 2

Sommersby

Speed

Bad Moms

This Christmas

Gladiator

National Security

Paradise Highway

The Perfect Guy

The Perfect Holiday

The Quick and the Dead

Ricki and the Flash

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Twilight

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: New Moon

PEACOCK

The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)

American Hangman

Another Kind of Wedding

Beethoven (1992)

Believe in Christmas

Beverly Hills Wedding

The Big Lebowski

The Blessing Bracelet

Bridal Wave

Brown Sugar

Catch Me If You Can

The Change-Up

Country At Heart

Cut, Color, Murder

Deep Impact

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Dream Moms

Drumline

East Side Sushi

Edward Sissorhands

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Heat

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Hook

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inception

Jamesy Boy

Just Like Heaven

Just Wright

Krampus

Kung Fu Panda Holiday

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Life (2017)

Lone Survivor

Love in Design

The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper

Mamma Mia!

Meatballs

Merry Madagascar

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Office Space

Over The Moon In Love

Pacific Rim

The Parts You Lose

Pride And Prejudice

Puss In Boots

Rhapsody of Love

Rise Of The Guardians

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Rock Of Ages

The Shack

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spare Parts

Still Waiting

This Is The End

To Catch a Spy

The Valley of Light

Waiting…

Wedding of a Lifetime

Wish You Were Here

PARAMOUNT+

Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)

Longmire (seasons 1-6)

45 Years

A Christmas Carol

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Annie

Arthur Christmas

Bad Moms

Baywatch

Bebe’s Kids

Blade Runner 2049

Boogie Nights

Born on the Fourth of July

Burn After Reading

Charlotte’s Web

Chicago

Chocolate City

Christmas Cupid

Cliffhanger

Cocktail

Coneheads

Contagion

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Cujo

Deck The Halls

Detained

Disturbia

Down to Earth

Edward Scissorhands

Fear

Fist Fight

Free Willy

Full Metal Jacket

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Heaven Can Wait

Hell or High Water

Her

Hustle & Flow

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Judas and the Black Messiah

Julie & Julia

King Richard

L.A. Confidential

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Love, Rosie

Major League

Malcolm X

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

Miracle on 34th Street

Mirror Mirror

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nancy Drew

No Country for Old Men

Point Break

Primal Fear

Rings

Risky Business

Rosemary’s Baby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Back-up Plan

The Cider House Rules

The Exorcist

The Good Liar

The Iron Giant

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

The Lovely Bones

The Matrix

The Monster Squad

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Outsiders

The Perfect Holiday

The Queen

The Secret Garden

The Uninvited

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Where I Leave You

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers

Trading Places

Unaccompanied Minors

Wayne’s World 2

What Men Want

What Remains

Wild Things

Winter’s Bone

World Trade Center

Zodiac

PRIME VIDEO

All The Queen’s Men S1-S3

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8

Babylon 5 S1-S5

Falcon Crest S1-S9

Hatfields & McCoys

Knots Landing S1-S14

Nikita S1-S4

Nip/Tuck S1-S7

Sisters S1-S6

A Haunting in Venice

A Scanner Darkly

After Hours

Alexander the Great

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Almost Famous

Amistad

An All Dogs Christmas Carol

An Inconvenient Truth

Anger Management

Back to School

BALLS OUT

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition

Bio-Dome

Born to be Wild

Bulletproof Monk

Cadillac Man

Child’s Play (1988)

Chorus Line

Cop Land

Critters

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deep Cover

Dick

Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite

El Cantante

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Ghost Town

Green Room

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hansel and Gretel

Havoc

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

Hellraiser: Hellworld

Hellraiser: Inferno

Hercules (1983)

Hostile Witness

Hot Under The Collar

If Looks Could Kill

Imagine That

Jackie Chan’s First Strike

Joker

Justice League

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Last Vegas

Lawman

Lions for Lambs

Lost & Found

Major League

Mata Hari

Men at Work

Miami Blues

Monster Trucks

Mr. Nanny

Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Once Upon A Time In The West

One Crazy Summer

Osmosis Jones

Out of Time

Overnight Delivery

Paycheck

Pet Sematary Two

Pocketful of Miracles

Rain Man

Red Dawn (1984)

Revolutionary Road

Road to Perdition

Sabrina (1954)

Shooter

Sicario

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Soapdish

Stephen King’s Thinner

Stop-Loss

SubUrbia

Tank Girl

TEEN WOLF (1985)

The 11th Hour

The Adventures of Pluto Nash

The Art of War

The Batman

The Battle of Britain

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Golden Child

The Great Train Robbery (2013)

The Island of Dr. Moreau

The Land that Time Forgot

The Last Waltz

The Perfect Holiday

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Untouchables

The Warriors

The Witches (1990)

The Wood

Thelma & Louise

Total Recall (1990)

Twilight Zone: The Movie

Under Fire

Vision Quest

Walking Tall (2004)

With Honors

Witness

December 2nd

NETFLIX

30 for 30: Bad Boys

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies

30 for 30: Sole Man

30 for 30: This Magic Moment

30 for 30: This Was the XFL

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

DISNEY+

Mickey and the Very Many Christmases

PEACOCK

About A Boy, Seasons 1-2

The Black Donnellys, Season 1

Caprica, Season 1

The Christmas Quest

Clean House: New York, Season 1

The Finnish Line

L.A. Dragnet, Season 1-2

Uncle Buck, Season 1

Up All Night, Seasons 1-2

PARAMOUNT+

SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas” special

December 3rd

NETFLIX

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Two Episode Premiere

MAX

90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Season 2 (TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 2 (TLC)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)

Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024

HULU

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 1

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 2

Breaking Amish: Complete Season 1

Breaking Amish: Brave New World: Complete Season 2

Breaking Amish: LA: Complete Season 3

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1

Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2

Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1

Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1-3

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2

Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

PEACOCK

Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer (Oxygen)

The Northman

PARAMOUNT+

as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey docuseries premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3

Jack in Time for Christmas

December 4th

NETFLIX

The Children’s Train (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Churchill at War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Only Girl in the Orchestra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tomorrow and I (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

That Christmas (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

CMA Country Christmas – Premiere

HULU

Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Storm Crashers

PEACOCK

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

Peppa Pig: Winter Wonderland

Teen Mom Family Reunion (season 3)

PRIME VIDEO

Pop Culture Jeopardy!

December 5th

NETFLIX

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Black Doves (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld — NETFLIX FAMILY

Compliance

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston

Top Chef: Kentucky

Top Chef: Seattle

MAX

Creature Commandos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Roadworthy Rescues, Season 3

HULU

Wild Crime: Complete Season 4

The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 20A

Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 16

Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21

Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7

Chopped Next Gen: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Castle: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2

Hot Ones: New Episodes

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2

MythBusters: Complete Season 19

MythBusters Jr.: Complete Season 1

90 Day Diaries: Complete Season 1

7 Little Johnstons: Complete Seasons 1-6

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

A Deadly Threat to My Family

Living

PEACOCK

Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)

I Can Only Imagine

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO

Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story

The Red Virgin

December 6th

NETFLIX

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — NETFLIX SPECIAL (9pm ET / 6pm PT)

Biggest Heist Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Camp Crasher (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

Echoes of the Past (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES

Mary — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 4

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain’s Carol

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 30-34 (Cartoon Network)

The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

HULU

Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1

Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2

Flycatcher

Marley & Me

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

Summer Camp (2024)

PEACOCK

A Dance In The Snow

The Holiday List

Saban’s Power Rangers

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)

Strays (2023)

Speak No Evil (Peacock Exclusive)

PARAMOUNT+

Extreme Movie

PRIME VIDEO

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video

The Sticky

December 7th

DISNEY+

Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)

Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)

MAX

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)

Evolve and Flex, Episode 1

HULU

Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2

Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere

Celebrity IOU: Complete Seasons 1-2

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 3

Deadliest Catch: Complete Seasons 19-20

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop: Complete Season 1

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 1

Extreme Couponing: Complete Seasons 1-2

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Complete Season 1

Fatal Vows: Complete Season 5

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 9

Nightmare Next Door: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Perfect Murder: Complete Season 3

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 12-13

Ugliest House In America: Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4

Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise: Complete Season 2

Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes: Complete Season 1

The Convert

PEACOCK

Private Princess Christmas

Trolls

December 8th

MAX

A Season to Remember (OWN)

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K

PEACOCK

Sugarplummed

PARAMOUNT+

Joe Bell

The Score

December 9th

NETFLIX

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

DISNEY+

Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

The Simpsons Funday Football – Live at 8 p.m. ET

MAX

999 Murderer Calling, Season 1 (discovery+)

HULU

Step Up

Step Up 2 The Streets

Step Up 3D

PEACOCK

The Bionic Woman, Seasons 1-3

Colony, Seasons 1-3

Defiance, Seasons 1-3

Destination Truth, Seasons 1-5

Gunsmoke, Seasons 7-15

Leah’s Perfect Gift

Lipstick Jungle, Seasons 1-2

PARAMOUNT+

The Fabulous Four

December 10th

NETFLIX

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… — NETFLIX COMEDY EVENT

Polo — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Sugarcane

MAX

Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)

HULU

Caught!: Complete Season 1

Critical Incident: Complete Season 1

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1

Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1

Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13

Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12

Guy’s Big Bite: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Big Game: Complete Season 1

I Love a Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 1

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1

Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere

Save My Skin: Complete Season 4

Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1

Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere

Coup!

PEACOCK

Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes, All Episodes – Premiere (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Secret Level

The Bikeriders

December 11th

NETFLIX

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Maria — NETFLIX FILM

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

Dream Productions – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 3

HULU

Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1

Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1

Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1

The Reveal: Complete Season 3

Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3

The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

The Voice, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)

PARAMOUNT+

First Wives Club (seasons 1-3)

PRIME VIDEO

Knives Out

December 12th

NETFLIX

La Palma (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

No Good Deed — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 10 & 11 (ID)

Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)

Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)

HULU

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Compete Season 6

48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B

Knight Fight: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Premiere (E!)

Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)

The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)

Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

December 13th

NETFLIX

1992 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Carry-On — NETFLIX FILM

Disaster Holiday (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Elton John: Never Too Late – Premiere

Invisible – All Episodes Streaming

MAX

Batwheels, Season 2 Episodes 22-37 (Cartoon Network)

HULU

Don’t Tell Comedy

Joe Mande: CHILL

No Way Up

Scarygirl

A Sudden Case of Christmas

PEACOCK

All I Need for Christmas

Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

PARAMOUNT+

Dexter: Original Sin series premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Beau Is Afraid

December 14th

MAX

Evolve and Flex, Episode 2

HULU

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49

Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8

Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2

How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 23-24

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11

MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2

PEACOCK

Hanukkah on the Rocks

December 15th

MAX

Frozen Planet II, Season 2 (discovery+)

Mistletoe & Matrimony (OWN)

PEACOCK

The Santa Class

Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 (CNBC)

December 16th

NETFLIX

The Dead Don’t Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

DISNEY+

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)

MAX

Truck U, Season 20

Two Guys Garage, Season 23

Very Scary People, Season 6 (ID)

White House Christmas (HGTV)

HULU

Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20

PEACOCK

Definitely, Maybe

Following Yonder Star

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

December 17th

NETFLIX

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Blink

The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode Exclusive to Disney+ – “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”

MAX

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)

HULU

Blink: Special Premiere

Cuckoo (2024)

PEACOCK

Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (NBC)

Puff: The Making of a Monster – Premiere (Peacock Original)

December 18th

NETFLIX

Julia’s Stepping Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Manny: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 4

HULU

The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4

December 19th

NETFLIX

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Virgin River: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Fast Friends (Max Original)

Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)

Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)

The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)

HULU

America’s Top Dog: Complete Season 1

Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A

A Model Murder

PEACOCK

Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Laid, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)

Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Nate Bargatze Nashville Christmas

PRIME VIDEO

Beast Games

The Creator

December 20th

NETFLIX

Ferry 2 (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

The Six Triple Eight — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: Day Ones (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

UniverXO Dabiz (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)

MAX

Juror #2 (Max Original)

X-Rated Queen, Season 1 (Max Original)

HULU

Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic

Darkness of Man

The Inheritance

PEACOCK

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Nothing Even Matters (Streaming Premiere/Exclusive)

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken

Trading Up Christmas

PARAMOUNT+

National Christmas Tree Lighting

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays

December 21st

NETFLIX

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

MAX

Evolve and Flex, Episode 3

PEACOCK

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)

December 22nd

DISNEY+

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Premiere

MAX

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

24-Karat Christmas (OWN)

PEACOCK

Happy Howlidays

Sing 2

PARAMOUNT+

The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

December 23rd

DISNEY+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 2

MAX

Alien Files: Reopened, Season 1

PEACOCK

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)

PRIME VIDEO

ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing

December 24th

NETFLIX

Your Friend Nate Bargatze — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 3

HULU

Arctic Convoy

PEACOCK

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

December 25th

NETFLIX

NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

DISNEY+

Dunk The Halls – Animated Game Airs Live at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – Premiere

Doctor Who: Joy to the World – Premiere

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 5

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 4

PRIME VIDEO

The Equalizer 2

December 26th

NETFLIX

Squid Game: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 5

HULU

America’s 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 7A

Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1

200% Wolf

PEACOCK

Five Nights At Freddy’s

House of Villains, Season 2 – Finale (E!)

Prey For The Devil

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Finale (E!)

December 27th

DISNEY+

John Williams in Tokyo

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 6

MAX

Building Outside the Lines, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

In with the Old, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 (HGTV)

HULU

The Year: 2024: Special Premiere

Breaking (2022)

Don’t Tell Comedy

PARAMOUNT+

The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition

Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs

PRIME VIDEO

Culpa Tuya (“Your Fault”)

When You Finish Saving the World

December 28th

NETFLIX

Maestro in Blue: Season 3 (GR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 7

MAX

Evolve and Flex, Episode 4

Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024

HULU

Alice, Darling

Amber Alert

December 29th

DISNEY+

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 8

PARAMOUNT+

Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments

December 30th

NETFLIX

Mad Max: Fury Road

MAX

Home Town, Season 9 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 35-37 (Cartoon Network)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK

Inside Look: Nosferatu

December 31st

NETFLIX

Avicii – I’m Tim (SE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avicii – My Last Show (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Evil: Season 3

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7

PEACOCK

Jesus Revolution

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 34 – Finale (Oxygen)

Stillwater

PARAMOUNT+

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (live stream only)

5 to 7

Aurora: A Love Story

Backcountry

Match

The Riot Club

The Salvation

Welcome to New York

PRIME VIDEO

A Quiet Place: Day One