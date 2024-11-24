A Beloved Christmas Classic Won’t Air on TV in 2024

Catch him if you can, because Frosty Returns won’t be airing on television this year. CBS has broadcast the 1993 straight-to-video animated special since its debut on network TV in 1995, traditionally after airings of 1969’s Frosty the Snowman, the Rankin/Bass classic inspired by the song of the same name. While the Jimmy Durante-narrated original will be returning to TV this year (on a new network), it will be without Frosty Returns — NBC has acquired the rights to Rankin/Bass specials Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, leaving Frosty Returns out in the cold.

Co-produced by CBS Entertainment Productions and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels via his Broadway Video, Frosty Returns was a staple of CBS’ holiday lineup. This year, the network’s holiday trimmings are slim: offerings include holiday-themed episodes of Matlock, The Equalizer, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and a one-hour Ghostmas Special.

Not only will the special not air on TV in 2024, but you can’t stream Frosty Returns on any platform, including Prime Video, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), or Apple TV. The only way to watch Frosty Returns this year is on DVD or Blu-ray. Read on to find out where to watch Frosty the Snowman and more Frosty specials:

How to Watch Frosty the Snowman on TV in 2024

The cherished original holiday special about the snowman with a corncob pipe, a button nose, and two eyes made out of coal will air Thursday, December 5, at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. An encore will air on the network on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

Where to Stream Frosty the Snowman

Frosty the Snowman is streaming on Hulu (with a subscription), Disney+/Hulu (with a subscription), and Prime Video (with a subscription).

How to Watch Frosty Returns

Frosty Returns isn’t streaming anywhere, but the special is included in the 7-movie Original Christmas Classics Collection (available on both DVD and Blu-ray) alongside Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, The Little Drummer Boy, Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol, and Cricket of the Hearth. You can also buy Frosty Returns on DVD, or own it in the Frosty the Snowman/Frosty Returns 2-pack DVD.

How to Watch Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland is available to rent or buy digitally on Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV. The special will air as part of the AMC Christmas Magic Marathon at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 26.

How to Watch Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July is available to rent or buy digitally on Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV. The Rankin/Bass feature-length special will air during the AMC Christmas Magic Marathon at 2 p.m. (Friday, Dec. 13), 6 a.m. (Sunday, Dec. 22), and 7 a.m. (Tuesday, Dec. 24).

How to Watch The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman is currently available to stream on Peacock.