Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2025

With just a few days left to go until April, Paramount+ is getting subscribers geared up for the month ahead by letting them know what movies and TV shows are on their way. April has a couple of TV options set to arrive on Paramount+, including the 40th season of The Challenge, but it is largely going to be a month for movie lovers.
The month of April will see Paramount+ add movies like Braveheart, Space Jam, Clerks, Arrival, Point Break, Hot Rod, Scary Movie, and dozens of others. You can check out the full list of these new additions below!
April 1st
Along Came a Spider
April Fool’s Day
Arrival
Braveheart
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Clear and Present Danger
Clerks
Cop Land
Deep Impact
Dope
Empire Records
Escape from Alcatraz
Faster
Flags of Our Fathers
Four Brothers
Fresh (1994)
Gangs of New York
Girl, Interrupted
Hard Eight
Hardball
Harriet the Spy
Head of State
Her
Hot Rod
I See You
Kaboom
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Malcolm X
Marvelous and the Black Hole
Moneyball
Nacho Libre
Noah
Paranormal Activity
Patriot Games
Point Break (1991)
Regarding Henry
Rings (2017)
Rounders
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Sabrina (1954)
Scary Movie
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Sidewalks of New York
Smoke Signals
Soapdish
Space Jam (1996)
Sucker Punch
Sunset Boulevard
Team America: World Police
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Terminator Genisys
The Bye Bye Man
The Caddy (1953)
The Collector
The Core
The Courier
The Gambler
The Gift
The Girl on the Train
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Guilt Trip
The Lookout
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Running Man
The Saint
The Score
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Truman Show
The Tuxedo
The Uninvited (2009)
Three Days of the Condor
Twisted
Uncommon Valor
Underclassman
Undisputed
Unforgiven
Up in Smoke
Young Sherlock Holmes
The Last Stop in Yuma County
While stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop, a traveling salesman is thrust into a dire hostage situation by the arrival of two bank robbers with no qualms about using cruelty-or cold, hard steel-to protect their bloodstained fortune.
Before Dawn
After leaving his family’s sheep farm in the Australian outback, a young man joins his countrymen on the western front of World War I with hopes of helping expedite an end to the bloody conflict.
April 6th
An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile
Filming on March 26 at London’s iconic Palladium Theatre, the primetime concert special will feature live performances from Elton John and Brandi Carlile, including a selection of their individual greatest hits, captivating stories about the pair’s enduring friendship and an exclusive preview of their new joint album, “Who Believes in Angels?”
April 7th
London Town
April 9th
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season 21)
April 14th
Boogie Woogie
Certain Women
April 15th
The Carters: Hurts to Love You documentary premiere
The two-part documentary is a raw and intimate look inside the celebrity family of pop superstars Nick and Aaron Carter told by the singers’ sister Angel, and follows fame’s devastating toll on their family.
April 16th
Inside the Factory (season 8)
April 21st
The Return
After 20 years away, Odysseus (Ralph Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, unrecognizable. The King has returned from the Trojan War, but much has changed in his kingdom. His beloved wife Penelope (Juliette Binoche) is a prisoner in her own home, hounded by suitors vying to be king. Odysseus is no longer the mighty warrior from years past— but he must rediscover his strength in order to win back all that he has lost.
April 23rd
The Challenge (season 40)
April 30th
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels special
How Did They Build That? (season 2 and 3)