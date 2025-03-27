Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2025

With just a few days left to go until April, Paramount+ is getting subscribers geared up for the month ahead by letting them know what movies and TV shows are on their way. April has a couple of TV options set to arrive on Paramount+, including the 40th season of The Challenge, but it is largely going to be a month for movie lovers.

The month of April will see Paramount+ add movies like Braveheart, Space Jam, Clerks, Arrival, Point Break, Hot Rod, Scary Movie, and dozens of others. You can check out the full list of these new additions below!

April 1st

Along Came a Spider

April Fool’s Day

Arrival

Braveheart

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Clear and Present Danger

Clerks

Cop Land

Deep Impact

Dope

Empire Records

Escape from Alcatraz

Faster

Flags of Our Fathers

Four Brothers

Fresh (1994)

Gangs of New York

Girl, Interrupted

Hard Eight

Hardball

Harriet the Spy

Head of State

Her

Hot Rod

I See You

Kaboom

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Malcolm X

Marvelous and the Black Hole

Moneyball

Nacho Libre

Noah

Paranormal Activity

Patriot Games

Point Break (1991)

Regarding Henry

Rings (2017)

Rounders

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sabrina (1954)

Scary Movie

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sherlock Gnomes

Sidewalks of New York

Smoke Signals

Soapdish

Space Jam (1996)

Sucker Punch

Sunset Boulevard

Team America: World Police

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Terminator Genisys

The Bye Bye Man

The Caddy (1953)

The Collector

The Core

The Courier

The Gambler

The Gift

The Girl on the Train

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Guilt Trip

The Lookout

The Ring

The Ring Two

The Running Man

The Saint

The Score

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Truman Show

The Tuxedo

The Uninvited (2009)

Three Days of the Condor

Twisted

Uncommon Valor

Underclassman

Undisputed

Unforgiven

Up in Smoke

Young Sherlock Holmes

The Last Stop in Yuma County

While stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop, a traveling salesman is thrust into a dire hostage situation by the arrival of two bank robbers with no qualms about using cruelty-or cold, hard steel-to protect their bloodstained fortune.

Before Dawn

After leaving his family’s sheep farm in the Australian outback, a young man joins his countrymen on the western front of World War I with hopes of helping expedite an end to the bloody conflict.

April 6th

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile

Filming on March 26 at London’s iconic Palladium Theatre, the primetime concert special will feature live performances from Elton John and Brandi Carlile, including a selection of their individual greatest hits, captivating stories about the pair’s enduring friendship and an exclusive preview of their new joint album, “Who Believes in Angels?”

April 7th

London Town

April 9th

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season 21)

April 14th

Boogie Woogie

Certain Women

April 15th

The Carters: Hurts to Love You documentary premiere

The two-part documentary is a raw and intimate look inside the celebrity family of pop superstars Nick and Aaron Carter told by the singers’ sister Angel, and follows fame’s devastating toll on their family.

April 16th

Inside the Factory (season 8)

April 21st

The Return

After 20 years away, Odysseus (Ralph Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, unrecognizable. The King has returned from the Trojan War, but much has changed in his kingdom. His beloved wife Penelope (Juliette Binoche) is a prisoner in her own home, hounded by suitors vying to be king. Odysseus is no longer the mighty warrior from years past— but he must rediscover his strength in order to win back all that he has lost.

April 23rd

The Challenge (season 40)

April 30th

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels special

How Did They Build That? (season 2 and 3)