Netflix Is Losing Dozens of Great Movies in April

What’s the opposite of a silver lining? That’s what you call finding some good news in the midst of something bad, but what about when there’s a pocket of bad news accompanying something that’s otherwise wonderful? Maybe “every rose has its thorn” gets the job done? Either way, the point is that Netflix has a lot of great new additions coming in April, but the excitement of those new arrivals comes with the frustration of learning some fantastic titles are exiting the service.

On Wednesday, Netflix released its newsletter for the month of April, revealing all of the changes coming to the streaming lineup. Obviously the new additions caught a lot of the attention. You and Black Mirror have new seasons arriving in April, and Gareth Evans’ highly anticipated action thriller Havoc is finally making its debut. But the newsletter also revealed a surprising list of movies that will no longer be available on Netflix next month.

April is going to be the rare situation where the start of the month sees a lot of titles leave, rather than the end of the month. April 1st will see more than two dozen films leaving Netflix’s lineup, many of them being extremely popular amongst subscribers.

Highlighting the list is the departure of the first two How to Train Your Dragon movies, which have always performed well on Netflix. They will be leaving for a streaming stint on Peacock next month, where they’ll be joined by How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, putting the entire trilogy in one place.

Other titles leaving Netflix next month include Interstellar, The Karate Kid, Rush Hour, Space Jam, and The Nice Guys. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s April departures below.

Leaving Netflix in April

April 1st

Baby Driver

Boyz n the Hood

Bruce Almighty

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Elysium

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Interstellar

It

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Legion

Miss Congeniality

Molly’s Game

The Nice Guys

Richie Rich

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Rust and Bone

Space Jam

When in Rome

April 4th

Serena

April 8th

Megan Leavey

April 11th

Pixels

Scream (2022)

April 12th

A Quiet Place Part II

April 15th

Hereditary

April 16th

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 21st

No Hard Feelings

April 24th

Minions

April 29th

Patriots Day