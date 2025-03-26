Netflix Is Losing Dozens of Great Movies in April

What’s the opposite of a silver lining? That’s what you call finding some good news in the midst of something bad, but what about when there’s a pocket of bad news accompanying something that’s otherwise wonderful? Maybe “every rose has its thorn” gets the job done? Either way, the point is that Netflix has a lot of great new additions coming in April, but the excitement of those new arrivals comes with the frustration of learning some fantastic titles are exiting the service.
On Wednesday, Netflix released its newsletter for the month of April, revealing all of the changes coming to the streaming lineup. Obviously the new additions caught a lot of the attention. You and Black Mirror have new seasons arriving in April, and Gareth Evans’ highly anticipated action thriller Havoc is finally making its debut. But the newsletter also revealed a surprising list of movies that will no longer be available on Netflix next month.
April is going to be the rare situation where the start of the month sees a lot of titles leave, rather than the end of the month. April 1st will see more than two dozen films leaving Netflix’s lineup, many of them being extremely popular amongst subscribers.
Highlighting the list is the departure of the first two How to Train Your Dragon movies, which have always performed well on Netflix. They will be leaving for a streaming stint on Peacock next month, where they’ll be joined by How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, putting the entire trilogy in one place.
Other titles leaving Netflix next month include Interstellar, The Karate Kid, Rush Hour, Space Jam, and The Nice Guys. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s April departures below.
Leaving Netflix in April
April 1st
Baby Driver
Boyz n the Hood
Bruce Almighty
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Elysium
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Interstellar
It
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Legion
Miss Congeniality
Molly’s Game
The Nice Guys
Richie Rich
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Rust and Bone
Space Jam
When in Rome
April 4th
Serena
April 8th
Megan Leavey
April 11th
Pixels
Scream (2022)
April 12th
A Quiet Place Part II
April 15th
Hereditary
April 16th
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
April 21st
No Hard Feelings
April 24th
Minions
April 29th
Patriots Day