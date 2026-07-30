New Street Fighter Clip Reveals Jason Momoa’s Wildest Character Yet

Street Fighter (2026) is going to help close out the Summer of 2026 with an action-packed adaptation of the popular fighting game. Everything we’ve seen from the film (so far) has made it look like director Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) is sticking to his comedic roots with a very tongue-in-cheek adaptation of Street Fighter and its many characters – including the ones who aren’t quite as human as the rest.

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A new clip from Street Fighter makes a big reveal: we finally get an up-close and personal look at Jason Momoa in the role of “Blanka” (aka “Jimmy”), a Brazilian man who mutated into a green-skinned beast who is able to generate electricity from his body. You read that right, and all of it seems to be in this movie, with no apologies. See for yourself.

WATCH: Street Fighter Clip: Blanka’s Electric Shock vs Ryu’s Fireball

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