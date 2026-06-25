Power Ranking Every Street Fighter Character in the 2026 Movie (If It Follows the Games)

2026 is shaping up to be the battle of the fighting games on the big screen, and Mortal Kombat has already delivered its first strike earlier this year with Mortal Kombat II. Now it’s Street Fighter’s turn to deliver a response, and it is shaping up to be a wild one with a film that looks to embrace the camp and off-the-wall nature of the franchise. With that in mind, we are power ranking if the movie ends up staying true to the games, and we are starting with everyone’s favorite goofball, Dan.

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16. Dan

We are starting this list with one of the most comedic characters in the franchise, and that is Dan Hibiki. Dan will be played by Andrew Schulz, who might be the perfect person to bring out the ridiculous elements of the character. Dan is mostly a joke character that has hilariously less powerful attacks than Ryu and Ken, but over time, players really started trying to compete with Dan, turning him into a fun character to try and master.

We haven’t seen Dan actually fight in the trailers, but the moment he pulls off a Gadoken or a premium sign, it’s going to get a laugh. That said, while some players have done quite well with Dan’s limited arsenal, he’s still not going to have the firepower to beat some of the heavyweights in the movie, though that’s part of what makes the character so great in the first place. He’s at the bottom of the power ranking, but most fans honestly wouldn’t have it any other way.

15. Joe

One of the biggest question marks in the Street Fighter movie is Joe, and that’s because Joe’s history in the franchise is rather slim. Joe will be played by Alexander Volkanovski, and he looks quite accurate to the character’s original appearance, which took place in the original Street Fighter.

That’s where things start to narrow in terms of Joe’s story, as Joe was one of the ten computer-controlled characters in the original game. Since then, he’s never been playable in a Street Fighter game, though we do have some details about his chosen fighting style and history. Joe was previously an unbeaten kickboxing champion, but he ended up losing everything after a violent outburst and had to compete in underground martial arts tournaments, which he does under the name of Super Star. The last battle on record is one against Sagat, who left Joe unconscious after defeating him. Joe is mostly a question mark as to how much damage he can do and how much of a threat he will be in the movie, so other than Dan, there’s no one that I’d put him ahead of until we see him in action.

14. Balrog

Balrog is a boxing specialist who will leave you rocked if you underestimate him, though more often than not, he is the one who ends up underestimating his opponents, which is truly his greatest weakness. Balrog will be played in the upcoming film by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and the first glimpses of Balrog in the film showcase a character that feels pretty authentic to the version seen in the games.

When it comes to his power level, there’s a bit of a divide. While a skilled fighter who boasts incredibly powerful punches, he’s not viewed as on the level with characters like M. Birson or Ryu, though he is someone who can cause an upset and send someone reeling. His greatest weakness seems to be getting in his own way, which is the primary reason he’s lower on the list. It remains to be seen how much power Balrog will have in the movie, as he is capable of knocking some people out of the tournament.

13. Juli

As with many characters on this list, Juli has a major connection to M. Bison, who had his Shadaloo operatives brainwash Juli and Juni to become part of Shadaloo’s elite guard assassins, the Dolls. Juli will be played by Rayna Vallandingham in the film, though we haven’t been able to see much of what she can do so far in the trailers.

In the games, Juli is mostly a re-skin of Cammy, so she also uses many of Cammy’s moves. One move we do hope to see make it to the film is one of her original moves, the Sniping Arrow, which has Juli kick an opponent from across the screen. While Juli is an elite warrior and the Dolls as a group are held up as elite fighters, she still feels like a lower-powered version of Cammy, and that’s why she’s a bit lower on the list. That said, the film has a lot of open space to work with in terms of Juli’s character, so perhaps we’ll see her get some additional original moves before the film’s credits roll.

12. E. Honda

The Street Fighter movie roster will include multiple wrestlers, including the Sumo wrestler known as E. Honda. E. Honda will be played by Hirooki Goto, and his experience as a professional wrestler with New Japan Pro Wrestling will surely help bring E. Honda to life on the big screen. E. Honda’s moves is based in Sumo specifically, though one of his trademark moves isn’t something actually Sumo wrestlers can pull off.

That’s because we haven’t seen anyone who can pull off the Hundred Hand Slap, which has E. Honda hitting an opponent with a flurry of lightning-quick slaps to the face. We have seen headbutts of course, though again, not many like the Super Killer Head Ram that can send an opponent across the arena. The Saba Ori and Ouch Throw are more in line with the core fighting style, and these attacks make E. Honda a beast up close. E. Honda will be a difficult out for sure, but there are others on this list who are bigger threats.

11. Vega

While he may enjoy an elegant and sophisticated lifestyle, Vega is someone you want to avoid at all costs if you are his target, because there’s likely no coming back from that encounter. Vega is a fan favorite in the video game series thanks to his unorthodox but always lethal fighting style, which he makes even deadlier with his attached claw.

Vega is played by Orville Peck in the film, and the character will likely be a difficult challenge for whoever tries to take him down. Moves we hope to see in the film include the Rolling Crystal Flash, the Barcelona Special, and his trademark cage climb, which all play into Vega’s agility and devastating claw. Vega is a deadly competitor, but he’s also just as concerned with keeping his face protected and in pristine condition, so if you manage to put that at risk, you can take him down, though you will likely be boasting some scars after the encounter.

10. Zhangief

When you talk about powerful Street Fighter characters, you have to mention everyone’s favorite Russian wrestler, Zangief. Zangief will be played by Olivier Richters in the film, and from what we’ve seen in the footage so far, he looks to be every bit the destructive force that players of the games have become accustomed to.

One key moment in the trailers shows Zangief hitting part of his Atomic Buster super move, and we can’t wait to see the rest of it in action. Zangief is all about grapples and big wrestling power moves, so German Suplexes, Piledrivers, and Lariats are all part of his arsenal. It will be interesting to see how fast he is in the film, as if he’s a bit faster and more agile, he could end up being one of the hardest characters to defeat. If he’s somewhat slower, then he moves just a bit down the list, though he is a force to be reckoned with at whichever speed he’s moving.

9. Blanka

No one will ever accuse Street Fighter of creating characters that all look the same, and one of the most immediately identifiable characters in the franchise is the green-skinned and orange-haired powerhouse known as Blanka. Blanka will be played by none other than Jason Momoa, and from the quick shot of him in the trailer, he certainly looks the part.

The question will become how deadly he will be in this film’s interpretation, because he can easily be a top contender. Blanka is not only incredibly strong and agile, but his fighting style is unpredictable, and that’s on top of the fact that Blanka can generate electricity. Blanka’s lightning cannonball, electric thunder, and shout of earth are all moves that throw the opponent off their game, and if we see some of these in the movie, Blanka is going to be one of the most difficult characters to defeat.

8. Guile

Alongside Ryu and Chun-Li, the Air Force pilot Guile is probably the most well-known hero in the Street Fighter franchise, and he is often the one leading the charge against M. Bison and Shadaloo. Guile will be played by WWE’s Cody Rhodes in the film, and as we’ve seen in trailers, the hairstyle is perfect. What remains to be seen is how he fights, as in the games, Guile players are rewarded for patience and anticipating their opponents’ moves.

That’s not to say Guile can’t go on the offensive, as he certainly has the moves to make it happen. Guile’s Sonic Boom and Sonic Boom Typhoon give him big attacks at range, and he can easily switch to melee range with powerful attacks like Sonic Hurricane, Knife Edge, and his Somersault Kick. If Guile buys his time to strike, he can also connect with powerful moves like Double Flash and Crossfire Somersault, making him one of the more versatile fighters in the game as well. Depending on his approach, Guile could easily be one of the toughest fighters in the film, but we’ll have to wait and see how he’s handled.

7. Cammy

One of Street Fighter’s top villains ended up becoming one of its top heroes over the course of the series, and now she’s one of the franchise’s most popular characters. That character is the former Shadaloo operative Cammy, who later would break free of Bison’s control and join MI6. Cammy will be played by Mel Jarnson in the movie, and we’ve already seen her deliver some of her trademark offense in the film’s early footage.

Cammy is one of the best at getting in close from range quickly, as several of her moves feature her diving in from odd angles to throw her opponent off balance. Spiral Arrow goes low and knocks you off your feet, while Cannon Spike launches upward and Cannon Strike and Killer Bee launch downwards at an angle in different ways. She can even knock you to the floor in the air with Neck Spiral or Reverse Edge, and those are just a few of the combinations at her disposal. If they allow Cammy to dip into her varied arsenal, she could be one of the deadliest fighters in the entire movie.

6. Dhalsim

Dhalsim is one of the most unique fighters in the Street Fighter franchise, and his combination of abilities and powers also makes him one of the most unpredictable. Dhalsim will be played by Vidyut Jammwal, and as we’ve seen in the trailers, his distinct moveset looks to have made the jump to the big screen.

Dhalsim has mastered the art of yoga and has infused that into his fighting style, as he can stretch his arms and legs a great distance and keep his opponent from getting close. On top of that, he also commands additional power thanks to his devotion to the god Angi, and he’s able to launch massive fireballs that can take out his opponents. The stretching has already received a spotlight in trailers, and if he has the rest of his moveset in the film, he will be a force to be reckoned with.

5. Chun-Li

Alongside Ryu and Ken, few characters are as synonymous with the Street Fighter franchise as Chun-Li, and she’s also one of the franchise’s most formidable fighters. Chun-Li is being played by Callina Liang, and we’ve already seen her pull off a few big-time moves in the trailers and clips, though it would seem the best is yet to come when the full movie arrives.

Chun-Li’s arsenal of abilities comes from her mastery of high-impact kicks and ki control, including her signature lightning kicks, the Hyakuretsukyaku, her spinning bird kick, and her ranged Kikoken blast. Chun-Li can close the gap quickly in any battle, and the trailer showcases some of this without revealing most of these moves. If these moves and more show up in the film, she will have no issues standing toe to toe with her opposition on the big screen.

4. Ken

Ken is Ryu’s best friend in the games, though in the movie, it feels like there’s a rift between the two when the film begins. Ken is played in the film by Noah Centineo, and the differences between the two are readily apparent. Ryu is much more disciplined with his fighting style and approaches Ken directly, while Ken loses his cool immediately and displays a recklessness that gets him thrown to the ground.

That’s a bit different than the dynamic they have in the games, but as a pure fighter, Ken will no doubt be just as deadly as fans have seen him be in the games. Ken trained alongside Ryu with Gouken, so his foundation and arsenal of skills are right in line with Ryu. Ken’s moves may be a bit flashier, but his willingness to add a bit of style also makes his fights a bit more fun to watch, and that looks to play into the film as well. Given that he at times leans too far into that looser approach, he comes in just a bit behind Ryu, but as you can see with our next bit, it’s not by much.

3. Ryu

If you mention Street Fighter, one character instantly comes to mind, and that’s Ryu. Ryu will be played by Andrew Koji, and he looks just as impressive a fighter in the movie as he does in the games, which is impressive given that he looks to have been out of action for a bit when Chun-Li tracks him down in the movie.

Ryu is one of the most disciplined fighters in the franchise, and that’s tied to his training by Gouken. Ryu has taken down most of Street Fighter’s strongest fighters, and we already see in the film that he easily dispatches Ken. He’s also the one who gave Sagat his famous scar, and his resume of opponents is already impressive without even factoring in his next level of overdrive when embracing the Satsui no Hado, turning the hero into a darker, more villainous version. He’ll likely be the one facing M. Bison or Akuma during the movie, and that’s right around where he should be in the power ranking.

2. M. Bison

Speaking of M. Bison, the leader of the criminal organization Shadaloo, is one of the most feared figures in the Street Fighter universe, and he’s about to take his villainy to the big screen. M. Bison will be played by David Dastmalchian, and while we actually haven’t seen much of him actually fighting in the trailers for the film, he looks to be as imposing as ever.

M. Bison has taken down no shortage of opponents in the Street Fighter world, and his Soul Power-fueled arsenal of attacks will instill fear into just about anyone, including the Psycho Crusher, Somersault Skull Diver, and Psycho Inferno. His overall power level is really second to only one other person in the world of Street Fighter, so if it’s anyone but that one person, there’s a likely chance that M. Bison will emerge from that fight as the winner. Even if he loses, there’s also a chance he comes back, so even death can’t always stop him.

1. Akuma

We have finally arrived at the top spot on the list, and it goes to none other than the immensely powerful warrior known as Akuma. Akuma started out as a hidden boss in the game and then became one of the most popular fighters in the franchise. In the film, he will be played by WWE’s Roman Reigns, and in the games, Akuma’s list of defeated opponents is legendary.

Akuma not only took down his brother Gouken, who mentored Ryu and Ken, but he’s also taken down several other powerful characters in the mythology, including no. 2 on our list, M. Bison. While Ryu sometimes taps into the Satsui no Hado, Akuma found a way to harness it and truly tap into its power, though it does also push Akuma to the edge of his sanity at various times. The combination of Akuma’s martial arts prowess and his well of dark power makes him the scariest person to face on the battlefield, and that will likely continue in the film.

Street Fighter hits theaters on October 16, 2026.

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