New Superman Poster Shows Off David Corenswet’s Man of Steel Suit

The Man of Tomorrow is here today. After evoking the iconography of Christopher Reeve’s Superman movie in the teaser poster that swooshed online in December, DC Studios has unveiled a new poster showing a heroic and friendly-looking David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. The one-sheet, which comes ahead of Wednesday’s first full-length trailer, shows off the Kingdom Come-inspired logo and Corenswet’s Superman suit designed by three-time Oscar nominee Judianna Makovsky (The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3).

“Look up” by looking at the new Superman poster below.

Corenswet, the fresh-faced actor known for roles in Netflix’s Hollywood series and last year’s Twisters movie, described stepping out on set in the Superman costume for the first time as being similar to “when you get a nice haircut, and you forget about it, but then you walk around and everybody’s like, ‘Whoa, you look great.’”

“I walked on set, and I had others who saw me in the suit for the first time. So I got to see other people see Superman,” Corenswet told ComicBook and other outlets during a press event for the teaser trailer release in December. “I didn’t feel like Superman, but it was so amazing watching my cast mates and the crew members who are also getting to work on this amazing historic piece of media. The moments when they saw it for the first time, or when they saw Superman fly for the first time, not getting to be that particular, but getting to witness them witness it.”

“And then the best thing is seeing kids see it when crew people would bring their kids to set or getting to see first person, a five, 6-year-old kid see Superman,” Corenswet added. “There’s nothing like it. It’s amazing.”

On the suit designed by Makovsky, whose credits include 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Gunn noted, “David goes, ‘He’s an alien from outer space who’s super powerful, who doesn’t want children to be afraid of him.’ And it touched me in the moment, and it touches me now as I say it.”

“That is who he is, and that’s where the costume comes from, and that goes along with Jerry [Siegel] and Joe [Shuster’s] original vision with the heartening back to wrestlers in the circus and these other things. And that’s who Superman is. And that’s why he has a reason for his color, [why] his costume is so colorful. It’s because he doesn’t want to scare children. He’s got red beams that come out of his eyes. He can blow over things with his breath. He wants to not be scary to children.”

Corenswet leads a cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies) as Lex Luthor. Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) and Wendell Pierce (Thunderbolts*) are among the staff of The Daily Planet, playing Jimmy Olsen and Perry White, respectively; María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys) is Angela Spica/the Engineer of The Authority, and Frank Grillo (Creature Commandos, Peacemaker season 2) is Rick Flag Sr. Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People) are playing Clark Kent’s adoptive parents, Pa and Ma Kent of Smallville, Kansas, with Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind) as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced (The Last of Us) as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion (The Suicide Squad) as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, the Element Man.

Look for the new Superman trailer at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST on Wednesday, May 14, before the movie lands in theaters on July 11.