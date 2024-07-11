Superman Movie Logo Unveiled by James Gunn

Like Clark Kent ripping open his button-down shirt to reveal the Man of Steel’s symbol, James Gunn unveiled a shiny new Superman logo. The director and co-chair of DC Studios on Thursday took to social media to post a one-sheet for the upcoming reboot formerly known as Superman: Legacy — the first film in the new DC Universe taking flight into theaters one year from today on July 11th, 2025.

“In exactly one year #Superman opens all over the world,” Gunn wrote when sharing the new Superman poster on Instagram.

Gunn’s first DC movie since 2021’s The Suicide Squad “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile hisKryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent ofSmallville, Kansas,” the official synopsis states. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and theAmerican way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness asold-fashioned.”

The Superman release date has its own legacy: it’s a tribute to Gunn’s late father.

“My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started tocry. I asked him why. He said, ‘Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.’ I hadn’trealized,” Gunn previously shared on social media. “I lost my dad almost three years ago. He was mybest friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my loveof comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie nowwithout him.”

“It has been a long road tothis point. I was offered Superman years ago — I initially said nobecause I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotionalthat gave Superman the dignity he deserved,” the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker added. “Then a bit less than a yearago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage —how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmerparents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

David Corenswet stars in the title role opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as Clark Kent’s adoptive parents. The movie also features a superhero ensemble that includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Frank Grillo as his Creature Commandos character Rick Flag Sr., and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority’s Angela Spica.

DC Studios’ Superman soars into theaters July 11th, 2025.