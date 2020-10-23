New The Empty Man Trailer Released

While the pickings are slim in theaters these days, there is a new film coming to the big screen this month, and it's 20th Century Studios' horror thrilling The Empty Man. The film is based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novel of the same name, and now we have a new trailer for the spooky film. The Empty Man seems to revolve around a group of teens who start to disappear, prompting a retired cop to investigate. All of the disappearances seem to be linked to a mysterious entity called The Empty Man, and as you can see in the trailer, his investigation leads him to some messed up places, and now he might be in The Empty Man's sights.

The Empty Man is called upon by blowing into a bottle and calling its name several times, and we see that in the trailer. We also see a mysterious organization tied to the mythical figure, and they may hold the key to the disappearance of these teens.

See the all-new poster for the #EmptyMan in theaters October 23. Get tickets now: https://t.co/kZKpADQks6 pic.twitter.com/fU3vkwxVhQ — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 16, 2020

We also got the new poster for the film, which you can see above.

You can find the official description for The Empty Man below.

20th Century Studios’ The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger.

Directed by David Prior from a screen story and screenplay by David Prior based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn, The Empty Man stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova. The film is produced by Ross Richie, p.g.a. and Stephen Christy, p.g.a.

The Empty Man hits theaters on October 23rd.