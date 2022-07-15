New The Gray Man Clip: Ryan Gosling Takes on Chris Evans in Netflix Action Film

✖

The Gray Man is coming to Netflix next month, and the movie will see Ryan Gosling going up against Chris Evans. The film, which was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Anthony Russo, also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. Last month, Netflix released the first trailer for the film and now a new clip is out in honor of Netflix Geeked Week, a virtual five-day event spotlighting its geek content ranging from Stranger Things to The Umbrella Academy and more.



Watch the Russo Brothers talk about The Gray Man and debut an exclusive clip from the film featuring Gosling, Evans, and de Armas. You can check it out below:

The Gray Man is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name, and the script by Joe Russo was reportedly "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Recently, Joe Russo opened up about casting Evans as a villain.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

"Gray Man is a spy film. For fans of The Winter Soldier, The Gray Man is similar in a sense that we're trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that we're facing on a global level in terms of spy networks and [the] CIA," Anthony Russo said during a CCXP panel (via Collider). "It'll be fun to see Chris in the opposite role of Captain America."

"The Gray Man is an incredibly mysterious character with a highly secretive past. In essence, he's a ghost," the Russos told the Netflix official blog Tudum when it revealed the first images from the movie. "A minimalist, [whose] job is to hide in plain sight. Kill when he needs to kill, and disappear."

"Ryan is exceptional at communicating volumes through a look or a gesture," they added. "Creating an interior life that translates in the most subtle and sublime ways. He also has fantastic control of his physicality. In essence, he is The Gray Man (minus the kill orders)."

The Gray Man debuts in select theaters on July 15th. It comes to Netflix on July 22nd.