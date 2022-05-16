Netflix's Geeked Week 2022 Trailer Released

✖

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Geeked Week 2022, a virtual five-day event spotlighting its geek content such as Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, The Gray Man, and more. In addition to trailers, first looks, and behind-the-scenes footage, Geeked Week will also gather all your sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and animation faves for cast interviews, celebrity games, and more. The trailer is jam-packed with new footage from a number of returning and new movies and TV shows. Fans have a lot to look forward to this summer, with Geeked Week taking place June 6-10.

Geeked Week is a one-stop shop for everything on the streaming service related to geek culture. The event debuted last year and was an instant hit with fans, providing the opportunity to learn more about their favorite actors, series, and movies. The new Geeked Week trailer makes sure to point out that it has a new look at The Sandman, along with the first look at Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer.

The final season of Stranger Things arrives this year, and star Millie Bobby Brown says there are new answers coming in Season 4. "The main part, and the slogan of this storyline, is it's the beginning of the end," Brown told Jimmy Fallon. "We really have to dig deep into [Eleven's] beginning and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this storyline this season really digs into that."

Recently, her fellow castmember, Sadie Sink told People Magazine that things get truly wild this time around.

"It's the most bizarre season we've ever had," Sink explained. "Just the scale of it is out of this world." However, when pressed about that floating clip from the Season 4 trailer, she told the outlet she's been sworn to secrecy. "I can't say anything about the floating," Sink teases. "That's a wild episode though… We get to explore a lot of different themes and different sides of the characters that everyone knows and loves, so I'm looking forward to it."

