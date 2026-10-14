New The Mummy 4 Set Photos Reveal the Reunion Fans Waited 25 Years to See, “They’re Both Looking Great”

The runaway success of 1999’s The Mummy can be quantified in a few ways, but the thing that has kept the film and its 2001 sequel as fan favorites in the decades since is the chemistry between stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. It’s one of the reasons that 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor hasn’t exactly had the same level of fervor attached to it over the years (Weisz’s role was recast with Maria Bello), and why its canon status with the next Mummy movie has been called into question. Now, though, a reunion more than two decades in the making has happened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Filming on the upcoming The Mummy 4, which has no official title yet, has been ongoing for some time, and so far photos from the set have shown Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz filming scenes individually. Now, that’s changed. New set photos from The Mummy 4 have arrived that show Fraser and Weisz together, completing a reunion 25 years in the making and thrilling fans along the way. Even more exciting than seeing the pair together again is that these new Mummy 4 set photos appear to debunk the theory that their characters Rick and Evie had gotten divorced in between sequels. Check them out for yourself below.

NOW WHO SAID THAT RICK AND EVELYN O’CONNELL AND EVEYLN WERE DIVORCED HMMM?!?🤨 pic.twitter.com/HNeWe8Y9ss — The Dr. Rachel Weisz daily count bot (@kiana_weisz) October 14, 2026

Mummy 4 Set Photos Reunite Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Previous set photos for The Mummy 4 showed these two characters in totally different locations, ones so far removed from each other that it seemed like they might almost be leading separate lives. It wouldn’t be out of character for a decades-later legacy sequel to break up its main characters in the time between sequels, but the fact that these two were seen on set holding hands (with wedding rings on their fingers) already has fans ready for their return as this adventurous couple.

I LOVE THEM I LOVE THEM !! pic.twitter.com/IALx2dXdNw — The Dr. Rachel Weisz daily count bot (@kiana_weisz) October 14, 2026

“Chemistry STILL off the charts,” one fan wrote in response to the new images. Another said what we were all thinking, adding: “crazy how many years it takes for them to finally get the reunion.” Finally, one fan replied, “I hate just focus on their physical traits, BUT they’re both looking great.”

Knowing that these two characters aren’t being driven apart before this new movie even begins is already good news for The Mummy 4 and one that marks actually concrete details about the film. Thus far, details on the movie remain quite scarce, though we know some of the cast will include even more familiar faces from the original movies. Among them, John Hannah will reprise his role as Evie’s brother, Jonathan Carnahan, along with Oded Fehr as Ardeth Bay, plus Arnold Vosloo, presumably returning to the part of Imhotep.

All that is to say that it seems like the new film will once again pit Rick and Evie against the very Mummy that they fought twice before a few decades ago. Given their success in previous bouts, and the fact that they’re still working together with an unbreakable bond, we’re betting on the two winning once again. We’ll find out when the new Mummy movie arrives in theaters on October 15, 2027.

What’s your first reaction to seeing Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz together again on The Mummy set? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!