New The Odyssey Footage Revealed in Epic BTS Video (And It’s Already Set A Massive Record)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is in the full-burn portion of its marketing and promotional campaign, and now we’re getting to see more and more of the epic adventure film Nolan has constructed. Trailers for The Odyssey have been worldwide events; now the marketing campaign is taking fans behind the scenes to show them just how massive Nolan’s production truly was.

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Below, you can watch the epic new behind-the-scenes video about the making of The Odyssey. As the marketing for the film heats up, Warner Bros. has every reason to be confident: The Odyssey is already breaking ticket sales records, exactly a month before it’s going to be released in theaters.

The Odyssey Behind The Scenes Video Builds The Hype

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The point of this video, “The Odyssey | Fantastic Voyage”, is to show fans not only the scale of the production (which has become a standard for Christopher Nolan), but the feat of Nolan taking his massive cast and crew to locations that no other director has filmed in – or even dreamed of. It means something when you hear veterans like Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Himesh Patel – all of whom have previously worked on Nolan films – give testimony to the fact that The Odyssey is the single craziest (and hardest) shoot they’ve ever been on.

Conversely, it’s good to see younger actors like Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Rob Pattinson (The Batman: Part II) hinting that Nolan’s on-location shoots and practical effects approach is a welcome antithesis to the blue screens and soundstages they now spend a lot of time filming on.

And, for us, the viewers: this featurette is a major flex from Nolan and Universal Pictures, as we can clearly see what kind of heights this production crew reached in order to film Homer’s epic in as many old-world locations as they could touch. It only adds to the mystique of the film and its director; in other words, we want to see it even more now.

The Odyssey Sets New IMAX Ticket Sales Record

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London’s BFI IMAX is the largest movie screen in the UK, and Nolan’s The Odyssey just set a new record for single-day ticket sales. The film sold 28,000 tickets and generated the equivalent of $1 million (US). That beats the previous record set by Dune: Part Two, which generated about $490,000 in ticket sales in the first 24 hours.

This record is only adding to the historic rollout The Odyssey has been getting for some time now. The film has been selling out its opening weekend screenings at BFI IMAX since last July. IMAX sales in the US have also been record-breaking, with $3.4 million generated in the first 24 hours. The Odyssey‘s release is already so big and lucrative that it’s created an entire resale market, with tickets being resold at exorbitant prices (like $1,000 or more).

The Odyssey will be released in theaters and IMAX on July 17th.