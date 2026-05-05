New The Odyssey Trailer Gives Fresh Look at Robert Pattinson’s Villainous Suitor, Charlize Theron’s Calypso

With May now upon us, the summer movie season is right around the corner and while there are many impressive movies headed to the big screen as summer heats up, there is one that might just be the most epic of them all. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey heads into theaters on July 17th, the acclaimed filmmaker’s adaptation of Homer’s classic epic and now, a brand-new trailer is giving us our best look yet at the eagerly anticipated film with some new footage—including looks at Robert Pattinson’s villainous Antinous and Charlize Theron’s Calypso.

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In the new trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, we see Calypso asking Odysseus (Matt Damon) what he remembers and, as he recounts that he remembers his wife and son, we see different scenes from what Odysseus has experienced in the Trojan War as well what is going on back home in Ithaca, including Antinous (Pattinson) who is determined to take the throne while Odysseus’ wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) is firm that her husband will come home.

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The Odyssey May Be Nolan’s Most Ambitious Film Yet

The Odyssey is shaping up to be a truly epic film, but it is also likely to be Nolan’s most ambitious work to date. While we’ve seen the grand scale of the film and it’s cast in previous footage, this is the most expansive trailer to date. We finally get a look at some of the footage that was screened for those in attendance at CinemaCon last month where it was revealed that Theron was playing Calypso—it had previously been reported that she was playing Circe—but we also get to see Odysseus battle the Cyclops and just how vicious and traitorous Antinous really is. These are big moments, but they only scratch the surface. Homer’s The Odyssey is called an epic for a reason, after all.

In addition to Damon, Theron, Hathaway, and Pattinson, The Odyssey stars Tom. Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Will Yun Lee, Mia Goth, and Jimmy Gonzales, and will also feature Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Corey Hawkins, Nick E. Tarabay, Maurice Compte, Michael Vlamis, Iddo Goldberg, Josh Stewart, Ryan Hurst, Anthony Molinari, Jovan Adepo, Logan Marshall-Green, James Remar, Travis Scott, Sean Avery, and Ian Casselberry.

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