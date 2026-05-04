10 Great Sci-Fi Movies You Can Now Stream For Free (May 2026)

One of the best things about sci-fi is that it’s a genre with something for everyone. There’s horror, fantasy, urban, and space—as well as myriad other ways to explore the science in science fiction. Something else worth some serious celebration is when some of our favorite sci-fi movies are streaming for free, which all of these titles now are.

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So if you’re looking for some fun, free sci-fi to stream, then look no further. There’s everything from wacky tech to clones to murderous aliens and the end of the world as we know it on this list.

10) The 6th Day – Tubi

In a future where cloning animals and all other sorts of things is legal, it still remains illegal to clone humans. But against the law or not, Adam Gibson (Arnold Schwarzenegger) comes home from work one day to find he’s been replaced by a clone. Now removed from his family and in the middle of a dangerous world he doesn’t understand, Gibson must not only save himself from the assassins who are now after him in an attempt to protect their secret, but also uncover who and what is behind the plot to ruin his life. It’s as cheesy as you’d expect, but a surprisingly good time (despite the poor critics’ ratings), asking big, ethical questions against a backdrop of Schwarzenegger kicking ass.

9) Star Trek – Tubi

Revisiting beloved characters, the 2009 version of Star Trek has landed on Tubi. The film centers on a young James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) as he navigates his new role as captain and his rivalry with the Vulcan Spock (Zachary Quinto). The two have no choice but to figure it out as their path takes them on a collision course with Nero (Eric Bana), a Romulan commander whose mission of vengeance threatens all mankind. It’s a fantastic exploration of Star Trek as a franchise, and it still holds up to strong ratings from critics and viewers alike thanks to the incredible performances from an absolutely stacked cast and the surprisingly tight script by J.J. Abrams.

8) Hot Tub Time Machine – Tubi

Definitely the wackiest entry on this list in terms of comedy, Hot Tub Time Machine centers around exactly what the title implies it would. The movie tells the story of four friends who find themselves stuck in a rut. Adam (John Cusack) has just been dumped, Lou (Rob Corddry) refuses to give up partying, Craig (Craig Robinson) is in an unhappy marriage, and Jacob (Clark Duke) is still playing video games all day in his mom’s basement. But after a night of hardcore partying, the group wakes up in 1986 with the chance to do it all over again. Put simply, it’s dumb. But it’s also pretty damn funny as it tackles pitfalls of being an adult, more so than the science behind the hot tub time machine.

7) Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes – Tubi

In the remake of the franchise that swept the world in the 70s, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is set a decade after a virus known as simian flu wiped out the majority of humans on Earth. Caesar, a genetically enhanced chimpanzee, and his followers have established a thriving colony in the Muir Woods. But as a small group of human survivors makes itself known, Caesar is forced to decide whether he’ll protect his people at all costs or attempt to reestablish relationships with humans. It’s an incredible film, especially as a sequel, and very much earned its 91% critics rating. So if it’s streaming for free, you’d definitely be remiss not to catch it.

6) Rise of the Planet of the Apes – Tubi

The prequel to Dawn, Rise of the Planet of the Apes centers on the events that led to the simian flu sweeping the world. The movie tells the story of Will Rodman (James Franco), a scientist in San Francisco, who is experimenting with a drug that he believes might cure his father’s Alzheimer’s disease. His experiments, however, are deemed unsuccessful, and after his project is shut down, Will takes custody of Caesar (Andy Serkis), an infant chimp who was exposed in utero to Will’s drug. When Caesar displays unusual intelligence, Will decides to continue his experiments in secret. Caesar’s journey is surprisingly heartfelt, and the performances by both Serkis and Franco sell it. There’s a depth to the movie that feels almost unexpected, and definitely makes it worth watching (followed immediately by Dawn, obviously).

5) Predators – Tubi

One of the many entries in the Predator franchise, Predators starred Adrien Brody, Alice Braga, and Topher Grace, and is set on a distant, mysterious planet where a mercenary (Brody) and the group he leads have become prey. And now they’re forced to work together as members of a vicious alien race stalks them through dense jungle. It’s very much a product of its time, and certainly didn’t win any awards, but Predators is a fun, gritty action flick that fits in wonderfully with the rest of the franchise. Plus, it’s always fun to watch Adrien Brody go full Rambo.

4) The Mist – Kanopy

Genuinely a frightening sci-fi flick, The Mist felt way ahead of its time when it was released in 2007. The movie centers on events during a powerful storm that devastates a small town in Maine. Hoping to gather supplies to outlast the storm, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his young son head into town. But as soon as they make it to the store, a thick fog engulfs the town, trapping them and the other shoppers within. Things get progressively worse as deadly creatures begin to roam outside the windows, but threats also linger inside the store, with someone demanding a sacrifice to appease the fog. It’s very much got a modern Lovecraftian feel, but despite that, it never takes itself too seriously, delivering a nuanced and well-crafted sci-fi horror

3) Zathura: A Space Adventure – Plex & Pluto TV

A fun, kids’ adventure, Zathura centers on two young boys, Walter (Josh Hutcherson) and Danny (Jonah Bobo), who are left in the care of their teenage sister, Lisa (Kristen Stewart) when their dad is unexpectedly called into work—but not before they’re told they have to stay inside. The boys begin playing a board game called Zathura, which they realize has mystical powers when their house is shot into space. With the help of an astronaut (Dax Shepard), the boys attempt to save Lisa and return to Earth. It’s bright, it’s shiny, it’s surprisingly helpful in battling the ennui that comes with adulthood. And while it didn’t perform particularly well with critics or audiences, it definitely achieved cult classic status and is fondly remembered by its fans.

2) Galaxy Quest – Pluto TV

Definitely the funniest entry on this list (sorry, Hot Tub Time Machine), Galaxy Quest has gone down as one of the best in the annals of sci-fi comedy. The movie tells the story of the stars of a 1970s sci-fi show who now attempt to make a living through reruns and sci-fi conventions. But they soon find themselves beamed aboard an alien spacecraft—full of aliens who believe that their television series is actually a historical document. And now, the aliens have come for help in their quest to defeat the oppressive regime holding them hostage. It’s as hilarious today as it was when it was released in 1999. It’s funny, satirical, and wholly original, earning it a top spot on any watch list.

1) War Of The Worlds – Pluto TV

While it performed better with critics than it did with audiences, there’s no denying that War of the Worlds is a fun, tense, action-thriller. It centers around a man named Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) who struggles to build a positive relationship with his two children, Rachel (Dakota Fanning) and Robbie (Justin Chatwin), in the wake of his divorce from their mother. During their weekend together, however, lightning strikes the area, sending out waves of electromagnetic pulses. At first thought to be benign, it turns out to be the beginning of an alien invasion, and Ferrier must now protect his children as they search for safety. The core of the story is relatable, but the real joy is that it’s just a really fun action movie where Tom Cruise is running around, and things are blowing up.

Which of these movies are you most excited to stream now that they’re free? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying.