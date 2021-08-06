New The Suicide Squad Clips Included in HBO Max Teaser

✖

HBO Max might be one of the newest streaming platforms on the market, but the marketing minds that be at WarnerMedia are doing whatever it takes to get the service into the homes of whoever they can. Saturday afternoon, an action-packed HBO Max teaser was posted to the platform's official social media profiles, giving fans a healthy tease of what's to come to the service in the coming months.

Fans were able to see the first official looks at movies like Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam 2. Then, there were a few additional looks at movies we've already seen some of — like James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. In the teaser, there's a shot of Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Rat Catcher 2 (Daniela Melchoir), and Bloodsport (Idris Elba). Then there's a shot of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) with a gun in either hand, plus a couple more quick tidbits sprinkled throughout.

This year, the biggest Warner Bros. premieres are coming to theaters and streaming on HBO Max the exact same day. What movie are you most excited for? 🍿 https://t.co/6Ny7n8JUGk pic.twitter.com/UEMmDlMIy6 — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 16, 2021

The teaser was released in support of WarnerMedia's decision to release all feature films scheduled for 2021 both in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, a move that's been the subject of controversy among filmmakers.

“I learned in the news that Warner Bros. has decided to release “Dune” on HBO Max at the same time as our theatrical release, using prominent images from our movie to promote their streaming service. With this decision, AT&T has hijacked one of the most respectable and important studios in film history," Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve said in a statement he released after the initial announcement.

“There is absolutely no love for cinema, nor for the audience here. It is all about the survival of a telecom mammoth, one that is currently bearing an astronomical debt of more than $150 billion,” he continued. “Therefore, even though “Dune” is about cinema and audiences, AT&T is about its own survival on Wall Street. With HBO Max’s launch a failure thus far, AT&T decided to sacrifice Warner Bros.’ entire 2021 slate in a desperate attempt to grab the audience’s attention.”

The Suicide Squad is set for release in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.