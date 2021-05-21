Godzilla vs. Kong Footage Trends as Fans Hype HBO Max Release

Godzilla vs. Kong's first bit of footage has gotten trending thanks to fans hyped over its big release in theaters and on HBO Max! The final film of Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy has been at the center of much of the conversation following Warner Bros' announcement that it would release in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day. Following reported disputes over the matter and Warner Bros and Legendary reaching deal, it was surprisingly confirmed that the film would be launching two months earlier from its scheduled release. Now it's hitting theaters and HBO Max on March 26th.

With the film releasing so soon, fans have begun to wonder when we'd be getting the first official trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong. This anticipation has reached such a fever pitch that when HBO Max released a special promo featuring their upcoming releases, the few seconds of actual footage from Godzilla vs. Kong has gotten trending with fans on Twitter.

This year, the biggest Warner Bros. premieres are coming to theaters and streaming on HBO Max the exact same day. What movie are you most excited for? 🍿 https://t.co/6Ny7n8JUGk pic.twitter.com/UEMmDlMIy6 — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 16, 2021

Although there's less than ten seconds of actual footage, what is seen was enough to get fans ultra hyped for the film's upcoming release in theaters and HBO Max. Not only that, but now fans are going into the film thinking Kong has the edge this time around. But what do you think?

