Godzilla vs. Kong Footage Trends as Fans Hype HBO Max Release
Godzilla vs. Kong's first bit of footage has gotten trending thanks to fans hyped over its big release in theaters and on HBO Max! The final film of Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy has been at the center of much of the conversation following Warner Bros' announcement that it would release in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day. Following reported disputes over the matter and Warner Bros and Legendary reaching deal, it was surprisingly confirmed that the film would be launching two months earlier from its scheduled release. Now it's hitting theaters and HBO Max on March 26th.
With the film releasing so soon, fans have begun to wonder when we'd be getting the first official trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong. This anticipation has reached such a fever pitch that when HBO Max released a special promo featuring their upcoming releases, the few seconds of actual footage from Godzilla vs. Kong has gotten trending with fans on Twitter.
This year, the biggest Warner Bros. premieres are coming to theaters and streaming on HBO Max the exact same day. What movie are you most excited for? 🍿 https://t.co/6Ny7n8JUGk pic.twitter.com/UEMmDlMIy6— HBO Max (@hbomax) January 16, 2021
Although there's less than ten seconds of actual footage, what is seen was enough to get fans ultra hyped for the film's upcoming release in theaters and HBO Max. Not only that, but now fans are going into the film thinking Kong has the edge this time around. But what do you think?
Read on to see what fans are saying about Godzilla vs. Kong's first footage, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
LETS GOOOOOOOOOO
Godzilla vs Kong
LETS GOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/HV1T7rrbaF— Walt (@UberKryptonian) January 16, 2021
Who Wins this One?
Baby I’m just a man, standing in front of the TV, wondering who would win in a fight between a dragon and King Kong— Dave Ween (@pittdave13) January 16, 2021
Godzilla Got DECKED
We've got five seconds of Godzilla vs. Kong footage and three frames of it is Godzilla getting DECKED. pic.twitter.com/7W2OTMmfkV— ZaGorudan (@ZaGorudan) January 16, 2021
Spoiler Alert?
The ending of Godzilla vs Kong 😖 pic.twitter.com/YUMfMjmIAa— 🦇 (@Zackthepunk1) January 16, 2021
Then Again, it is Godzilla...
Do people actually think that King Kong can beat Godzilla pic.twitter.com/lifJ9Fx1gx— Saberbolt™ (@Saberbolt1) January 16, 2021
Team Kong!
Who y'all got bruh? I'm Team Kong.
What Godzilla gonna do when Kong put him in a master lock? pic.twitter.com/aFrLdFDL1i— Big Boss (@LordBalvin) January 16, 2021
Will Kong Be the Winner?
Kong landed the first hit. I wonder if he'll land the last. #TeamKong. pic.twitter.com/C1j6l9e4mB— Official D Man1954 (@DMan1954Gojira) January 16, 2021
But Then Godzilla Got Busy...
bro finna do Kong so dirty 🤧 pic.twitter.com/U3z5tn6vx3— ❄️ (@25thKiichi) January 16, 2021
Godzilla is King of the Monsters After All...
Godzilla to Kong in the first 10 minutes of the movie pic.twitter.com/jdV9a9AVnw— General MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) January 16, 2021
But Seriously...
Godzilla and Kong fans right now. #GodzillavsKong pic.twitter.com/3KWuTADuUu— Let’s Talk Godzilla (@GodzillaLets) January 16, 2021