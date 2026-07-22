New Trailer for 2026’s Next Great Sci-fi Movie Delivers Chaotic Dinosaur Action – Watch The End of Oak Street Footage

If there’s one thing that the Jurassic Park movies proved over their existence is that audiences love a dinosaur movie. The dominance of that franchise has proven to be something of a problem, though, as it seems every other filmmaker can’t figure out a reason for there to be dinosaurs in their movie. David Robert Mitchell, however, appears to have found a reason, and his upcoming movie The End of Oak Street will literally drop a neighborhood into the prehistoric era and force suburbanites to fight for survival against dinosaurs while hiding on their block.

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Just three weeks away from its release, Warner Bros. Pictures has debuted a new trailer for The End of Oak Street that bucks a major trend for the movie thus far, stripping out the allure of the mystery and instead focusing entirely on the chaos of dinosaurs running amok in a neighborhood. Given that J. J. Abrams is a producer on the film, it makes sense that this was how the movie was originally marketed, but now that we’re getting close to release (and the tickets are officially on sale) it’s best to let audiences know that they will be getting gritty, violent, and wild dinosaur action in the film. Check it out for yourself below.

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The End of Oak Street Brings Dinoaurs Back to the Big Screen

A major criticism that has been levied at the recent Jurassic World movies (to narrow it down to just one, that is) is that despite bringing about an Earth where dinosaurs roamed free, the sequels largely wrote this off and failed to deliver substantial storylines about how regular people and everyday life would but up against these prehistoric beasts. To its credit, The End of Oak Street appears to not only not have that problem in the slightest, but is making that the focal point of its entire plot.

“To me, the undeniable appeal of this is the fact that it takes place in suburbia,” Abrams previously told Empire. “I love the Jurassic movies as much as anyone, but those films, for the most part, take place in these beautiful jungles, these distant islands.”

One assumes that the survival of the family, which includes Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery, and how they combat the dinosaurs will be the primary crux of the movie, but as sci-fi fans we can’t help but wonder how the explanation of their arrival in the past will be handled or explained…if at all. The plot synopsis only offers the tease of “a mysterious cosmic event” that “rips Oak Street from suburbia,” perhaps meaning that there is a reason, but it just won’t really be revealed.

Is The End of Oak Street a Cloverfield Movie?

Given the mystery box nature of the original trailer for The End of Oak Street, and the fact that J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot outfit are producing, fans have been speculating that this movie might actually be part of the larger Cloverfield franchise.

The evidence is anecdotal at best, with fans latching on to details like “Oak Street” being similar to “Cloverfield Lane,” but also that the main characters, the Platt Family, share a surname with one of the main characters from the original movie. Furthermore, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg in The Cloverfield Paradox teased “5 city blocks” that “just disappeared.”

This all sounds well and good, but there’s a big problem with the theory. Warner Bros. Pictures does not own the rights to distribute Cloverfield movies; Paramount Pictures does. Even though the two companies may very well become one thanks to the pending merger, they aren’t currently, and it would be impossible for them to release a movie that was specifically tied to that franchise. On top of that, original Cloverfield director Matt Reeves and screenwriter Drew Goddard don’t have executive producer credits on the film, something they would be entitled to.

To that end, it’s possible that The End of Oak Street is something of a spiritual successor, or may even have references to Cloverfield that put it in the series without “technically” being a movie in the franchise. We’ll know soon enough as The End of Oak Street premieres on August 14.