New Trolls: World Tour Trailer Released

Your favorite Trolls are back in Trolls World Tour, and just like Dreamworks promised yesterday, a new trailer for the film has been released. The new trailer features a better look at Poppy and Branch’s new adventure, which will put them in direct opposition of Queen Barb, amazingly played by Rachel Bloom. We also got new looks at the big time cast of musical stars joining the film as members of the different musical tribes, which include Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and more. You can check out the full trailer for Trolls World Tour in the video above.

Speaking of those tribes, as you can see in the trailer each one will be based on a different genre of music, including Funk, Country, Reggaeton, Pop, Classical, Jazz, Hip-Hop, and more. We imagine Kenan Thompson’s hilarious Tiny Diamond character will be popping up quite a bit, and we’re already calling it now that he’s going to be a fan favorite, especially after his sequence in this new trailer.

Queen Barb’s mission is to make Rock the only music in this world, and so the Trolls will have to pick up some weapons and fight back, and Poppy is betting everything on them succeeding, including the promises of all promises, the Pinky Promise.

You can also find the official description for Trolls World Tour below.

“Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends – Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) – set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film. From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, and Anderson .Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.”

Trolls World Tour hits theaters on April 17th.

