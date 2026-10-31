New X-Men Actor’s Take on Professor X’s Iconic Look Has Fans Worried: “He Seems Against the Role”

Marvel has been pretty good about casting its superheroes over the years, but one X-Men cast member’s recent comments have fans worried about the new movies. Christopher Abbott was cast to play Professor Charles Xavier in the new X-Men reboot for the MCU. Abbott has a big role to play, and it will be even harder after the passing of the original Professor X, Patrick Stewart, this past week. Abbott is not making things easy on himself with some comments he made about the role recently. With that said, it might not be as bad as some fans are making it out to be.

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In a recent interview with Esquire, Abbott said he wasn’t sure if he was going to shave his head bald for the role of Professor X in the new X-Men movies. “My hair’s pretty thick,” Abbott said. “I’ve shaved my head for things before, and I’m down. But if my head is anything like my face, three hours later it’s going to be back. So I’m not sure because he’s not shaving his head every day. I want it to feel right.”

Christopher Abbott when asked if he will shave his head for the role of Professor X in ‘X-MEN’:



“My hair’s pretty thick. I’ve shaved my head for things before, and I’m down. But if my head is anything like my face, three hours later it’s going to be back. So I’m not sure because… pic.twitter.com/8GfvRxF7ch — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 31, 2026

Fans Worried Christopher Abbott Isn’t Right for Professor X

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

That wasn’t the only thing that Abbott said, but it is what many fans are fixated on. After this quote was circulated on social media, many fans chimed in and didn’t seem to like what the actor was saying about the character. For fans who had already decided he wasn’t who they wanted in the role, this just reinforced it. One fan commented, “I think he’s the only casting I don’t like. He seems so against the role.”

I think he’s the only casting I don’t like. He seems so against the role — Orion02 (@DominantCub72) October 31, 2026

However, Abbott said several things in the interview showing that he was really interested in doing things the right way, and he wanted to delve into the story more than anything superficial. He even said he wanted to do some real “character work” while playing Charles Xavier, which is important in the context of the X-Men universe. He added, “There’s going to be a lot of things to chew on. But I got to read it first to see where they go with it.”

Other fans believe that once he signed on to the role, he was already agreeing to shave his head, with one writing, “You’re playing Professor X, you better shave your da*n head.”

You’re playing professor X you better shave your damn head — High level ball knower (@PLQNTRVSTER) October 31, 2026

Many of these fans might have forgotten that two of the better X-Men movies, X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past, starred James McAvoy, and he didn’t shave his head for either of those movies. McAvoy had a full head of hair for both films, and they received the best reviews of any other film in the franchise, beating out even the first two movies. Xavier doesn’t have to be bald, at least not at first, although it would seem that he would eventually end up losing his hair (as McAvoy eventually did in his movies).

There are also fans who have defended him, with one believing the backlash was always coming because people didn’t like Abbott’s casting from the start. They wrote, “The hate on this man is forced and very strange, he’s getting the hate that Jennifer Lawrence should’ve gotten while playing Mystique.”

As for Abbott, he seems very excited about the role, and he said he just wants to help make sure that X-Men is a great film. He said it is nice to look forward to something and a character that he said has “layers and depth.” X-Men is part of the next MCU phase following Avengers: Secret Wars and will hit theaters on May 5, 2028. Joining Abbott in the movie are Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister.

What are your thoughts on Christopher Abbott’s comments? Let us know in the comments how you think he will do in the role of Professor X.