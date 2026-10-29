Marvel Confirms Patrick Stewart’s Final On-Screen Performance Will Be in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios released a tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart after the announcement of his passing, and it honored the legendary actor of stage and screen. While announcing that Stewart’s final on-screen role will be in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel also praised his performances as Professor X throughout the history of the X-Men movies. This started with the original X-Men in 2000 and continued through Logan in 2017, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022 as an alternate variant, and finally in this year’s Avengers: Doomsday, where several original X-Men actors from the Fox era will make their MCU debuts.

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Marvel Studios offered this tribute on its official website after his passing. This is where it revealed that Avengers: Doomsday will officially be the actor’s final on-screen appearance. Stewart returns in that movie as Professor Charles Xavier, and that should make the movie a tough one to watch for the actor’s longtime fans. Patrick Stewart died on October 28, “following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

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Patrick Stewart Will Make Avengers: Doomsday a Bittersweet Movie Release

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Avengers: Doomsday will bring the incursions from Marvel Comics to the big screen. These moments destroy countless Earths in the multiverse and bring heroes from different worlds into conflict with each other to save their own realities. The X-Men will race into the MCU during these moments, and the early trailers showed them in great battle to save their world. One of the most poignant Doomsday trailer moments showed Professor X and Magneto pondering their history and the fact that their world might be dying. It looked almost like a tender farewell for Ian McKellen’s and Patrick Stewart’s versions of the characters.

That might be even harder to watch now. The assumption was that many of these older X-Men characters from the Fox universe would die in the movie, and while this seemed like a fond farewell for Stewart’s Professor X, it has a sadder meaning now because it will also be saying goodbye to the legendary actor who brought the character to life. An entire generation of fans grew up with Stewart, first as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation and then as Professor X from the X-Men movies. Saying goodbye to Professor X was always going to be hard, but knowing it will be the last time we see Stewart on the big screen will be sobering.

One hopes that Marvel Studios will be able to place an “in memory of” at the end of Avengers: Doomsday because this is more than just a new Marvel movie now. For many fans, this will be the last chance to say goodbye to a true legend, and the movie will have a meaning that no one ever could have predicted when the teasers were first released.

What are your thoughts about Avengers: Doomsday being Patrick Stewart’s final on-screen role? Let us know your favorite Professor X moments from the movies in the comments below.