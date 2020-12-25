Tom Hanks' News of The World Poster Released

✖

The poster for the new Tom Hanks movie News of the World has been released, and you can view it below! Directed by Paul Greengrass (Bourne 2 & 3, Captain Phillips) and based on the novel by Paulette Jiles, News of the World follows, "A widowed Civil War veteran who agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home." Young German actress Helena Zengel stars alongside Hanks in the film (and on the poster):

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Luke Davies adapted the novel along with Greengrass and Oscar-winning composer James Newton Howard will be handling the score. The film was originally in the hands of Fox 2000 Pictures (with Hanks attached) before the Disney-Fox merger; it was passed to Universal Pictures after the deal was done. Greengrass was brought on as director in 2019.

News of the World basically has all of the makings of your traditional Tom Hanks Oscar-bait, which will be news to some cinephiles who have gone through most of 2020 without a major acclaimed movie to bring them back to theaters.

But will News of the World actually be a theatrical draw around Christmas time? With COVID-19 infection numbers once again spiking in the US, confidence that the movie theater industry will be back in full swing by December now looks like a specious proposition. Along with New of the World, major industry figures are wondering if other big movies like DC's Wonder Woman 1984 will pull stakes from Christmas and move to 2021; if that happens, theater chains would continue to struggle and/or shut down for the rest of 2020.

No one in Hollywood knows better what a rollercoaster year its been than Tom Hanks. The actor was one of the first major Hollywood figures to announce that he had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis (along with wife Rita Wilson), back in March. The couple both recovered without any major scares, but the situation definitely helped America (and the world) take the novel coronavirus much more seriously.

Since recovering from COVID-19, Tom Hanks has also been one Hollywood player who has also had to adapt to the changing marketplace. Hanks already had one major film release back in July: Greyhound, which was a WWII film that was touted as the first major blockbuster for Apple TV+. Whatever happens with News of the World, Tom Hanks will undoubtedly still draw a crowd.

News of the World will be released on Christmas.