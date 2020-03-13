Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Post Health Update After Coronavirus Quarantine

After revealing yesterday that the two-time Academy Award winner has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, actor Tom Hanks has taken to social media to offer an update to fans and friends around the world about both he and his wife. The pair are currently in Australia as Hanks preps for filming on director Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie for Warner Bros where Hanks will play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. They released a statement updating the world on their conditions tonight, confirming that they remain in isolation and are quarantined away from others. Their new statement reads:

"Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx"

Warner Bros., the studio and distributor behind the new film, released a statement on Hanks' diagnosis confirming that they're working with health agencies in Australia.

"The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world," WB said. "The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

(Cover photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

