Next Movie in Disney’s $2.6 Billion Animated Franchise Gets an Exciting Update

One of Disney’s most anticipated movies is one step closer to hitting the big screen. There are plenty of exciting titles on Disney’s upcoming movie slate, from the live-action Moana to the new Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday. The studio is also putting a major focus on its animated content, with one of its biggest animated franchises set to make its return to theaters with a new installment in 2027, and it just got a major update from its star.

Asked by Variety when production on Frozen 3 will begin, Kristen Bell, who voices Anna opposite Idina Menzel’s Elsa, said, “Soon. That’s all I can say.” The upcoming film will be the third installment in the animated musical franchise, which has been a blockbuster hit for Disney. The first two films in the Frozen franchise, which got its start in 2013, have collectively grossed $2.6 billion, making it the studio’s second-highest-grossing animated franchise after Toy Story’s $3.2 billion haul across four films. Frozen 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters in 2027, but Bell said she is “under lock and key” when it comes to sharing production dates.

“It’s all mostly like concept stuff in the beginning like, ‘Here’s where we think it should go,’” she added. “That’s the one great thing about Disney is it goes through a thousand filters, not to be diplomatic, but because everyone’s going to add something different. That’s why the movies plays so well because they hit every single mark because nothing has been missed.”

Frozen 3 Won’t Be the Last for the Franchise

Frozen 3 was first confirmed to be in the works in 2023 and will mark the third feature-length movie in the Frozen franchise. Details about the film, directed by Jennifer Lee, are being kept under wraps, but an alleged plot synopsis leaked in September teased a new addition to Arendelle’s royal family and a relationship update for Anna, who will reportedly embark “on a new magical journey filled with unknown challenges” alongside Elsa. Along with Bell and Menzel, the returning cast includes Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf.

The movie is not looking to wrap up the franchise but will rather serve as a continuation of the story with more Anna and Elsa to come. A fourth film has already been announced as Disney looks to capitalize on the massive multi-billion-dollar success of the franchise, which now also includes several short films, series, specials, docuseries, and even board games. The franchise’s future beyond Frozen 4 isn’t confirmed, but with Disney’s ongoing track record of revisiting its movies for live-action adaptations, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a live-action Frozen. Anya Taylor-Joy has even already thrown her name in the ring for Elsa if a live-action reimagining were to be ordered.

Frozen 3 is scheduled to release in theaters on November 24, 2027. Both Frozen and Frozen 2 are available to stream on Disney+ alongside the various spinoffs.

