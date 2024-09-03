Furiosa Star Anya Taylor-Joy Wants to Play Frozen's Live-Action Elsa

Anya Taylor-Joy has played some memorable roles, but there's one that the Furiosa star says is her dream job. Taylor-Joy told Vogue Hong Kong (via EW) that she would love to take on the role of Elsa from Frozen if Disney ever did a live-action version of the beloved animated film. Speaking with the publication, Taylor-Joy spoke about wanting to do a musical and then specifically spoke about Frozen being "pretty great" not only because of Elsa's powers, but because it would also be fun to be a character that her siblings' children know and love.

"I would love to do a musical because I'm a bit addicted to hard work," Taylor-Joy said. "I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me."

She continued, "I think Frozen would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand. Also, you'd just be the favorite at every kid's birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say, 'My auntie is Elsa.' That would be pretty sick."

Frozen 3 is In the Works

While Disney has made no announcements regarding a live-action Frozen, a third installment in the Frozen franchise is coming on November 24, 2024, and last month at D23, producer Jennifer Lee teased that a fourth Frozen film could be in the works, teasing that the story turned into two parts during development. Lee had previously teased in 2023 that the film could become two.

"Only what we have already shared, which is the team is hard at work, we are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it's so epic that it may not fit into just one film," Lee said at the time.

Anya Taylor-Joy is Headed Back to Netflix for New Series

Though she's not taking Elsa anytime soon, Taylor-Joy is returning to Netflix. The actor, who previously starred in the Emmy-winning The Queen's Gambit, is set to star in an adaptation of Bella Mackie's best-selling novel How To Kill Your Family. Taylor-Joy is set to play the "murderous protagonist" Grace Bernard.

"As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life," Taylor-Joy shared in a statement. "After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is Sally, Lizzie and Emma. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier."

"It's been thrilling to watch the characters I wrote take on new life under this magnificent creative team," Mackie added. "Anya is the most perfect fit to play Grace: I often think she understands her better than I do. Pairing up with Sid Gentle has been joyful and introducing me to Emma has made me supremely confident the book is in safe hands."

Frozen 3 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 24, 2027.