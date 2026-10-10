Nicolas Cage Just Shocked Fans With National Treasure 3 News No One Expected

Proving what an icon he is yet again, Nicolas Cage isn’t holding back at New York City Comic Con, sharing everything from his feelings on movie studios relying on AI to why he won’t work with Amazon Studios again. He’s also shed some light on his long-rumored return to the cult classic National Treasure films— when he appeared on the National Treasure Hunt podcast. “It’s happening. You’re the first people I have said this out loud to,” he told the hosts.

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But Cage is setting the record straight. After stating that he’d be starring in the fifth season of True Detective, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter about National Treasure 3: “I didn’t sign up for that. You got to get these microphones out of these directors’ hands. We’ll see if I want to get together with it.” This directly contradicts the details that Turteltaub shared back in August, when he said, “It’s finally real. Now, it’s ‘Hollywood real,’ meaning things can happen. Nic gets hit by a bus; there’s no National Treasure.” But what could Ben Gates possibly be up to now? According to Cage, he’s “going after the Epstein files. That would be relevant. I’ll make that movie.”

Does This Mean National Treasure 3 is Dead?

Not necessarily. There’s a finished script, and Disney seems happy with what Turteltaub has brought to the table for the franchise’s third installment (which makes it doubtful Ben will actually chase the people in the Epstein files). But with none of the original cast having agreed to return, it’ll be an uphill battle to get fans of the first two movies on board. “If he doesn’t appear in it, the movie probably won’t even happen,” said one user on X. Another said, “Cage is right, get the mics out of the directors’ hands until the contracts are signed. That Epstein files pitch is still the only version of NT3 I’d actually watch, though.”

Whether or not he appears in the third National Treasure movie, there is plenty more from Cage to look forward to, especially with the announcement that he’ll be starring in the upcoming season of True Detective. There’s also Parish, which stars Cage alongside Dane DeHaan and Alexandra Shipp, and is set 30 years after the nuclear apocalypse, pitting his character against not only the wasteland that the world has become, but also terrifying cannibals, as he is forced to choose whether to risk his own survival to help a woman and her baby. Not only that, but Lords of War is on the way, the sequel to 2005’s Lord of War, which sees the actor reprise his role as Yuri Orlov.