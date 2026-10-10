Nicolas Cage Won’t Work With Amazon Again After Spider-Noir Cancellation (But Not For the Reason You Think)

It felt like Spider-Noir‘s cancellation came out of nowhere. As far as Marvel IP went, it was some of the most original storytelling that we’ve seen since the comics started coming to screens, both big and small, with an incredible cast attached to the project and an aesthetic that was entirely unexpected, weaving style and substance together in a way that the franchise had yet to do. But Amazon, which doesn’t typically seem shy about spending money (we’re looking at you, Rings of Power budget), cited budgetary reasons for canceling the show just as it was finding its feet.

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And in the wake of that cancellation, Nicolas Cage, who starred as Ben Reilly, is not going quietly into the night, especially when it comes to the idea of ever working with Amazon Studios again. Speaking with Variety at NYCC today, the actor said, “I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that’s okay.” The main reason he won’t go back? It has less to do with the cancellation of Spider-Noir and more to do with the studio’s pro-AI stance. “Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI. I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let him use AI on ‘Spider Noir.’”

Cage Has Made His Anti-AI Stance Known—and Fans Are Rallying Behind Him

Nicolas Cage says he’s “probably not” working with Amazon again after refusing to sign an AI waiver for #SpiderNoir:



“Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI,” Cage said at #NYCC. “I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect… pic.twitter.com/4HNuHZNFZW — Variety (@Variety) October 10, 2026

When he announced he hadn’t signed the AI waiver for Spider-Noir, the crowd cheered. While some online claim Cage is just salty about losing his potential series, most reactions have been similar to the one after his declaration at NYCC, with fans of the series and the actor at large applauding his artistic integrity. “Cage saying no to an AI waiver on his own face is the most Nic Cage thing ever, and tbh he’s right, once you sign that your likeness isn’t really yours anymore,” said one user on X. Another followed with “Respect to Nicolas Cage for standing his ground. AI shouldn’t come at the cost of an actor’s consent and creative rights.

Reuters originally reported that Amazon has built an “AI Studio,” led by executive Albert Cheng and focused primarily on streamlining production to cut costs, from pre-production planning to editing in post-production. Cheng said the “studio’s” main goal is to improve creative workflows, though it will still keep creatives involved. It’s no secret that this is an unpopular choice amongst those same creatives, as highlighted by Cage’s stance and refusal to work with the studio again despite Amazon’s insistence that new generative AI won’t replace actors or writers, as well as the numerous petitions to keep AI out of creative spaces that have garnered thousands of signatures.