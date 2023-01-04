Nimona Movie Gets Release Window From Netflix After Disney Cancelled the Film

After years of being in the works and a heartbreaking shelving by Disney, the Nimona animated movie is one step closer to becoming a reality. According to a new article from USA Today, which lists a number of highly-anticipated films arriving this year, Nimona is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2023. While this release window is definitely vague, it at least confirms that the film, which is based on the beloved graphic novel of the same name from ND Stevenson, will be hitting the platform sooner than later.

Netflix also released an official synopsis for Nimona, which reads: "In the techno-medieval animated adventure, a knight (voiced by Riz Ahmed) is framed for a crime he didn't commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is a shape-shifting teen (Chloë Grace Moretz).

(Photo: Netflix)

What is Nimona about?

In Nimona, Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Their mission: prove to the kingdom that Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and his buddies at the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics aren't the heroes everyone thinks they are. But as small acts of mischief escalate into a vicious battle, Lord Blackheart realizes that Nimona's powers are as murky and mysterious as her past. And her unpredictable wild side might be more dangerous than he is willing to admit.

For those unfamiliar with Nimona, the title began as a webcomic by Stevenson and even served as his senior thesis in art school and was eventually collected into a graphic novel in 2015.

Why was Nimona cancelled?

The film adaptation of Nimona was originally created and developed by Blue Sky, which was officially shuttered by Disney in 2021, leading Disney to ultimately cancel the film. The film was reportedly 75% finished, but still required another ten months of production.

"Nimona's always been a spunky little story that just wouldn't stop," Stevenson wrote when Netflix saved the film. "She's a fighter…but she's also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix."

As mentioned above, Nimona will debut on Netflix at some point in 2023.