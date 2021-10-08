No Time To Die: Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli Says There Are No Current Spin-Off Plans

No Time To Die finally hit theaters, and it marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final performance as James Bond. Since Craig is saying goodbye to the character he’s been playing since 2006, fans of the franchise are eager to find out who will be the next 007. Of course, the new film already filled that role with Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch, which has had many wondering if she’ll be getting her own spin-off in the Bond universe. The question has also been posed about Ana de Armas’ Paloma, who has a short but memorable appearance in No Time To Die. Despite these power performances, producer Barbara Broccoli recently revealed to Fandango that there are no current spin-off plans.

“The success of these films is the central character,” explained Broccoli. “We have not done [a spinoff] in the past, and I don’t think we have any plans to do it in the future. But who knows?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the search for the next Bond, Broccoli shared last month that they are not currently conducting their search, but the process will likely begin sometime next year. Craig recently shared that he’s not interested in making any suggestions for the next Bond, but the actor did tell Radio Times that he doesn’t think the character should be played by a woman.

“The answer to that is very simple,” Craig explained. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, for a woman?”

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli previously stated. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Earlier this year, there was a lot of speculation about who could play the next 007 with names being suggested like Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, Jack Lowden, Cillian Murphy, and Regé-Jean Page.

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld.

Would you like to see a 007 spin-off or are you only interested in a new Bond? Tell us in the comments!

No Time To Die is now playing in theaters.