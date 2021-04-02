Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page Speaks Out on James Bond Rumors

✖

If you haven't watched Netflix's latest Regency romance, Bridgerton, chances are you've seen plenty of people talking about it on social media. The show features quite a large cast led by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page. In fact, the show's popularity has caused Page to become the latest in a long line of actors people want to see play James Bond. Ladbrokes, a betting house in the UK, revealed to Variety recently that the latest odds on Page becoming Bond are 5/1. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Page addressed the rumors.

"I think the Internet thinks a lot of things," Page teased, adding, "and that's one of the more pleasant ones." The actor added, "I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like, if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word." The "B" he's referred to is, of course, Bond. "I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge," he shared. You can watch the clip of Page on The Tonight Show below:

As for the Bond betting, Tom Hardy is the current favorite to play 007, according to Ladbrokes, who give him 6/4 odds. Other frontrunners include James Norton (7/4 odds), Idris Elba (7/2 odds), Sam Heughan (6/1 odds), Richard Madden (6/1 odds), Jack Lowden (8/1 odds), and Cillian Murphy (10/1 odds).

"Don't f*ck it up," Daniel Craig previously said on The Tonight Show when asked his advice for the next Bond actor. "It's a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it."

While fans debate the next Bond, there is still one more Craig movie that's yet to be released. After many delays, the movie is expected to be released sometime this summer, but a report from last month suggests the movie could be delayed yet again. The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes.

No Time to Die is set to open on April 2nd (for now), and Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.