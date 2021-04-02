No Time To Die Director Thinks New James Bond Movie Could Be Delayed Again

✖

James Bond movie fans were disappointed when it was recently announced that the eagerly anticipated No Time to Die had been delayed once again, this time moving from November 2020 to April 2, 2021. For the film, set to be Daniel Craig's last in the iconic role, it's just the latest delay for a film that had once been expected for a November 2019 release and the film's director Cary Fukunaga the film could be delayed again and that the film will finally be released when the time is right.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Fukunaga said that he felt like the first delay of the film -- the one that moved from April 2020 to November -- was a smart call.

"I think they made a very smart decision to be one of the first to say out loud, 'This is a big thing. We're moving the film,'" Fukunaga said. "Because a lot of people were in denial. Some still are."

As the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the film industry and the box office has come into sharper focus, many studios are shifting and moving their blockbuster films deeper into the year and into 2021 hoping that those slots will be better. And while No Time to Die is among those films, Fukunaga thinks it could be moved again.

"I think there's always the potential of that," he said. "I look at it unemotionally right now... There are so many bigger things happening. I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members."

He added, "The film will come out when it's right and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no one really can define what success or failure means."

You can check out the official synopsis for No Time to Die below.

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

No Time to Die is currently set to open on April 2, 2021.

