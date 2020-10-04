No Time to Die Star Ana de Armas Sounds Tired of Talking About Delayed James Bond Movie

✖

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so do delays at the movie theater. For the eagerly anticipated James Bond film No Time to Die, the film being pushed from an April 2020 release to November 2020 and, most recently, to April 2, 2021 were on top of non-pandemic related delays. The film had, at one time, been expected for a November 2019 release though that changed after the exit of Danny Boyle as director. By the time No Time to Die actually hits theaters in 2021, it will have been nearly 18 months since that original date and for star Ana de Armas, it's starting to feel like a very long time to talk about the film.

In a recent interview with Flaunt, de Armas noted that she feels like she's been talking about the film for quite a while and is looking forward to audiences actually getting to see it at long last.

"I feel like I've been talking about Bond for so very long now!" de Armas said. "It's been such a long time coming but finally, the theaters are starting to re-open and the world can finally see it. I'm looking forward to the moment and I'm really hoping... we also get a chance to celebrate after all the hard work."

Unfortunately, de Armas will have to wait a bit longer for fans to see it. As noted, No Time to Die had been set for a November 25, 2020 release in the United States (November 12 in the United Kingdom) but the film has now been pushed back to April 2, 2021 instead. That delay means that de Armas might not be quite done talking about Bond just yet.

It also may have some major implications for the larger state of movie theaters. U.K. theater chain Cineworld reportedly planned to close all of its theater locations in the U.K. as well as all of its Regal Cinemas locations in the United States as early as next week with staff to be notified ahead of Monday. The move is one that may unfortunately not be an isolated decision. With just two major blockbusters currently set to release in the remainder of 2020 -- Dune and Wonder Woman 1984 -- things aren't looking especially good for theaters.

"If we don’t have any movies until we're fully vaccinated as a world, a lot of the theater companies are going to be gone and the theaters themselves won't be there," National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) head John Fithian told Variety Friday afternoon. "So, your infrastructure to play your movies and get grosses will not be the same. This idea of waiting out the pandemic to make your movies more profitable doesn’t make sense to me. There won't be as much of an industry left to play your movies in if you do that."

