Daniel Craig Weighs in on No Time to Die's Recent Delay

Fans are going to have to wait a little longer than they anticipated to watch the 25th installment of the historic James Bond franchise, No Time to Die. Originally scheduled for this past spring, No Time to Die was pushed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic. With theaters still struggling, the latest 007 film was delayed even further, now being sent to April 2, 2021. Daniel Craig, who stars as Bond in the film, appeared on Monday's edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and told the host that the delay was the right choice.

"This thing is just bigger than all of us," Craig said. "We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn't the right time. So fingers crossed April 2nd is going to be our date."

He went on to say that he was glad he chose to return for his fifth and final Bond movie, having been on the fence after the release of Spectre.

"I'm so glad I came back and did the last one," he added. "The story, it just didn't feel complete and I needed a break. Once I had and we started talking about storylines and things we could do I was like, 'I'm in.'"

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the James Bond franchise and will be the final installment featuring Daniel Craig in the titular role. Craig's tenure as the iconic spy began with Casino Royale in 2006 and includes Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain known as Blofeld.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on April 2, 2021.