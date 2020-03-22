No Time to Die Promo Reveals New Adventure for Lashana Lynch’s 00 Agent

A new No Time to Die promo shows off Lashana Lynch’s 00 Agent on a thrilling adventure. The feature is a part of a partnership with Nokia’s smartphone output. Lynch’s Agent Nomi is tracking a package handoff and uses her smartphone’s digital assistant to accomplish some tasks while her hands are full. The actress even managed to get a call from M, which she had to postpone for a bit of a motorcycle chase. The short preview tries to channel the look and feel of the recent Bond films, but there will be more to come later this year.

Just last week, MGM decided to push the latest James Bond release to November because of coronavirus concern. Now, only a few days later, a host of big tentpole blockbusters have followed suit. Mulan, Fast & Furious, Black Widow, and A Quiet Place II have all moved heir release dates back as theaters have begun to close all around the United States. The studio’s choice to push Bond back so quickly looks very astute now that the full severity of the virus is on display. The question, for now, is, how long will this continue.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” the official James Bond Twitter account previously posted. “The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020, with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020.”

A Nokia smartphone is all you need. Just ask 00 Agent Nomi.#OnlyGadgetYouNeedhttps://t.co/YzzXk1SD7r pic.twitter.com/V1pfjoZXsa — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) March 19, 2020

For huge fans of Lynch going forward, she could get the nod because Daniel Craig has been adamant that he’s going to hang up his tuxedo after No Time to Die. The series star told Entertainment Weekly that earlier this year.

“This is it. That’s it, it’s over,” Craig explained. “But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did.”

