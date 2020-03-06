No Time to Die Star Daniel Craig Reveals His NSFW “Bond Girl” Name

Honey Ryder, Mary Goodnight, Holly Goodhead, Pussy Galore. The James Bond franchise has a history of its infamous “Bond Girls,” a trope of the series where love interests or sidekicks to Bond would have hilarious double entendres or puns for names. Even Daniel Craig’s time with the character wasn’t immune to this with Gemma Arterton’s Strawberry Fields from Quantum of Solace. There’s a new formula for creating your own though, as Craig learned in a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show in the UK. According to the comedian, the formula for generating one is by combining your “Childhood nickname for your genitals” along with your grandmother’s maiden name. Craig’s hilarious and NSFW response can be heard above.

Yesterday brought the surprising news that, despite tickets going on sale on Monday, the 25th James Bond movie has been delayed due to concerns about the outbreak of the Coronavirus aka COVID-19. Originally set for an April 10th release in the United States, the film has now been pushed back to November 25th, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. This came as a big surprise to many fans but according to a new report it could end up saving the film’s producers money in the end despite an upfront monetary hit.

It was previously revealed that No Time to Die will be the longest movie in the series, clocking in at 2 hours and 43 minutes. The most recent 007 outing in theaters, Spectre, is in a close second place with a run time of 160 minutes, of 2 hours and 40 minutes. This run time could change as it has not yet been confirmed by Sony Pictures and was only revealed on a theater chain’s website. Often times, the theater chains list accurate times for films ahead of their release but edits can still be made to the movie before it hits theaters, especially with the recent delay.

Cast members joining Craig in the 25th Bond film include Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Fukanaga directed the movie from a script he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The full synopsis for No Time to Die can be found below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica,” the film’s synopsis reads. “His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”