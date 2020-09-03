No Time to Die Trailer Has James Bond Fans Hyped For Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch

By Jamie Jirak

The next James Bond film, No Time to Die, is expected to hit theaters in November and today saw the release of an exciting new trailer. Joining Daniel Craig for his fifth time playing the iconic character are returning castmates Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. The movie's newcomers include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek. After the new trailer was released today, one thing became clear: fans are especially excited to see de Armas and Lynch in action.

Many people took to Twitter today to post about the trailer and reveal their excitement for the franchise's new women. Both actors had a surge in fame last year with Lynch appearing as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and de Armas playing Marta Cabrera in Knives Out (also alongside Craig). You can check out some of the best tweet reactions below...

