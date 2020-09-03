No Time to Die Trailer Has James Bond Fans Hyped For Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch
The next James Bond film, No Time to Die, is expected to hit theaters in November and today saw the release of an exciting new trailer. Joining Daniel Craig for his fifth time playing the iconic character are returning castmates Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. The movie's newcomers include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek. After the new trailer was released today, one thing became clear: fans are especially excited to see de Armas and Lynch in action.
Many people took to Twitter today to post about the trailer and reveal their excitement for the franchise's new women. Both actors had a surge in fame last year with Lynch appearing as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and de Armas playing Marta Cabrera in Knives Out (also alongside Craig). You can check out some of the best tweet reactions below...
THE Reason
Ana de Armas & Lashanna Lynch may be the reason I watch #NoTimeToDie . Kick-arse women of colour showing everyone else how it's done? That's a vision I can get behind.#LashanaLynch #AnadeArmas— Me (@yjinkscrawler) September 3, 2020
No Lies Detected
Let's be real, we're all only going to see #NoTimeToDie for Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas and that's it. pic.twitter.com/oe0Q1pscXa— Adam Bilder (@AdamTheBilder) September 3, 2020
A Lot to Unpack
This looks like really good fun, especially intrigued to see what Lashana Lynch adds to the movie #NoTimeToDie
Also can Ana De Armas kick me in the face please and thank you. She is so amazing 😍 https://t.co/PwX03c8AHd— Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) September 3, 2020
Seriously, Though
Ana de Armas can kick my face with heels on, and I'd say thank you. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/uLPLbOxbdx— BҽɳAɳα🍌 (@AnaUpdatesUpdat) September 3, 2020
Nothing But Respect For My 007
LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 LASHANA LYNCH AS 007 @LashanaLynch AS 007#NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/gpk1LLcjwQ— Pramit Chatterjee (@pramitheus) September 3, 2020
Icon
Ana de Armas looks so regal I’m here for it #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/LT55P95N5m— Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) September 3, 2020
Why Not Both?
Everyone chatting about Ana De Armas and I'm just like Lashana Lynch tho. The aesthetics. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/BgRq6ISZuh— Fran Da'Lorian (@TheFrandalorian) September 3, 2020
No Explanation Needed
Ana de Armas in #NoTimeToDie. That's it, that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/8RzQFdtja3— Shellacsruler (@shellacsruler) September 3, 2020
Our Fav Account
Ana de Armas: action movie star.— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) September 3, 2020
we love to see it 💥 pic.twitter.com/LYkFhz9BsE
Dream Team
Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas in #NoTimeToDie ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ul1cXqDtBs— k ♡ (@POPFEMlNlSM) September 3, 2020
