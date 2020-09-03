James Bond: No Time To Die Trailer Released

We're now five months past when Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie was originally slated to be released, and ahead of the debut of No Time to Die a brand new trailer has arrived online. MGM and Eon Productions have released a new look at the 25th film in the series and Craig's swansong as the character, which you can watch in the player below. Joining Craig in the film are his returning cast mates Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes, with newcomers Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Oscar-winner Rami Malek rounding out the cast. No Time to Die will be released in theaters on November 20th.

After the film was pushed back, director Cary Joji Fukunaga confirmed that work on the movie had already been completed ahead of the release date delay and that no further action would be taken in terms of tweaking it. Writing on Instagram and answering a pair of inquisitive fans, Fukunaga said, "Some people have asked me this and although more time would have been lovely, we had to put our pencils down when we finished our post production window, which was thankfully before COVID shut everything else down."

When asked "Why not?" spend the extra time giving the film another polish, the director indicated his satisfaction with the final cut, adding, "Short answer is money. And although Bond is a big movie, we still have to weigh cost with value. And like anything, you could tinker endlessly. The movie is great as it is, hope yall will feel same too when it comes out."

Fukunaga's film comes from a script credited to franchise veterans Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, plus Fukunaga himself and even Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose involvement with the project came after Daniel Craig personally requested her magic touch for the script.

“[I was asked to do] dialogue polishes and to offer things really. It’s about just offering different alternatives," Waller-Bridge previously said on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio UK last year. “They did give me some scenes and then be like, 'Can you write some alternatives for this or have another idea about where it could go in the middle or how it would end?'And then I would just give them options and various scenes and then they would take what they want. But there was a lot people writing – the director [Cary Fukunaga] was a writer on it as well. And there’d been a few writers before."

The official synopsis for the new film reads:

"In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

