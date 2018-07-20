Noah Wyle Says ‘Crazy Cat’ George Clooney in Good Spirits After Scooter Crash

George Clooney is in good spirits after his scooter accident in Italy, according to his former ER co-star, Noah Wyle. The 47-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight at the Broken Star premiere Wednesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre that he’s been in contact with Clooney following reports of the scary incident.

“I wrote him and I said, ‘I hope the reports of no serious injury are true and that only your ego is bruised,’ and that he’s ‘running out of nine lives,’” Wyle joked. “He’s a crazy cat.”

“He said he’s on four wheels for a while,” Wyle continued.

Even though ER wrapped nine years ago, he said that he and Clooney have kept in touch through casual texting.

“We’re really good texters, and he’s a really busy man,” Wyle said, adding that they will text each other messages like, “Happy birthday. Congratulations on the birth of your kids. Merry Christmas.”

While on the Italian island of Sardinia earlier this month, Clooney crashed his scooter into another vehicle the driver of which reportedly did not respect Clooney’s right of way. Clooney was taken to a hospital where he underwent and MRI and was treated for minor injuries. His wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, met him at the hospital and left with him that same day.

Two days later, the couple was spotted boarding a private jet with their 1-year-old twins out of Sardinia. It wasn’t clear if they were headed home to the United States or to Clooney’s home in Italy on Lake Como.

During the collision, which reportedly occurred while Clooney was on his way to the set of Hulu’s mini series adaptation of Catch 22, he flew from his scooter onto the dashboard of the other vehicle. He was reportedly traveling at 60 mph and flew into the air before cracking the windshield and breaking his helmet.

“George was treated and released from an Obida hospital,” a representative for Clooney said at the time of the collision. “He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

In the wake of the crash, Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Tom Cruise — who has participated in his fair share of dangerous moves — reportedly warned Clooney to “be careful.”

According to Today, when asked about the incident following the red carpet Paris premiere of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cruise said, “He’s great on a motorcycle. I hope you’re OK, buddy.”

Cruise said Clooney’s close call on the scooter would “never” cause Cruise to rethink his motorcycle activities. “The bike will retire me — I won’t retire the bike,” he said.