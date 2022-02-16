Nobody 2: Bob Odenkirk Thinks Sequel Will Happen

Universal has yet to give Nobody 2 a greenlight, but Bob Odenkirk feels it will happen. The comedian-turned-action star surprised audiences last year with his role in the first Nobody, a film many compared to the likes of the John Wick franchise. Now, Odenkirk says both he and franchise writer Derek Kolstad are hatching a plan for the sequel.

“We are working on making that happen,” Odenkirk said in a recent chat with Empire Magazine. “Universal has been very upbeat and welcoming. Derek and I have talked story. It’s not a sure thing yet, but we’re working on it. I think the signs point to yes.”

Kolstad told us last year he and Odenkirk were talking about the possibility of a sequel before the first even started to film.

“Even before the first one started shooting, we would riff on it,” the writer said of the possibility of a sequel. “Like, ‘Where can we go? What can we do?’ It’s a joy because I really do believe that the best idea wins, and when you are imagining when you’re 11 years old, hanging out on the playground or wandering about with your buddies, playing video games and you go, “You know what would be cool? Is if Boba Fett fought so-and-so.” That’s where we are with Nobody 2.”

The writer then went on to praise Odenkirk’s performance as Hutch Mansell, saying he’d build a whole franchise with the actor if given the shot.

“More importantly, everyone encouraged everyone to paint themselves in the corner and then lean on everyone else to find their way out, so that you have something where you’re like, ‘I don’t care if anyone refers to anything I’ve ever written as a guilty pleasure because those are my favorite fucking movies,” he added.

Kolstad concluded his thought by adding, “With Nobody 2, 3, 4, or however they want to do, it’s going to be Bob Odenkirk bringing a soul and levity to a character that oftentimes is just simply a faceless denizen of badass-dom. What he brings to it is love and hope and joy and that frailty of the smirk. Dude, I want to do this one forever. I know we always say those in the press but, God damn it, this is true.”

Nobody is now streaming on HBO Max.