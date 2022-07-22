Jordan Peele's Nope Is a Hit on Rotten Tomatoes

Jordan Peele's Nope is officially a hit on Rotten Tomatoes! Following the first wave of critics screenings this week, Peele's enigmatic alien invasion followup to his Oscar-winning Get Up, and chilling nightmare Us is generating a serious buzz, and it looks like the comedian-turned-acclaimed-director is on track to side-step the pitfalls of M. Night Shyamalan before him (whose third film was also an alien invasion thriller, Signs).

At the time of writing this, Nope has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% Fresh, with 85 reviews having been submitted. The general RT critical consensus reads "Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal."

In ComicBook.com's official Nope Review, critic Nathaniel Brail breaks it down:

Jordan Peele has had a significantly successful career since the finale of Key & Peele, with the comedian choosing to begin making films. Peele started off his filmmaking journey with a huge cultural impact, directing Get Out, one of the biggest films of the past 10 years. When Get Out was released, no one knew what to expect from Peele, and he did more than deliver. The film touched on themes that most directors wouldn't even dream of putting on screen, and he did it masterfully. Peele would then go on to direct the horror film Us next, and some labeled it "the greatest horror film of all time." Us wasn't as fine-tuned as Get Out was, but it definitely showed that the director was a force to be reckoned with. After the release of Us, Peele would take a break from directing the film and move his focus to producing until he was ready to announce his next project. Some fans were wondering if the director would be able to pull off another great film, and now that I've seen his third film, Nope, I can safely say that the film is one of the greatest takes on the sci-fi genre. If you're a fan of Peele's films, this is probably his most interesting project. When you think Nope is going left, the director makes sure that it goes right, and this makes him one of the only filmmakers that is making his own original IP into event films. With some brilliant performances by Palmer, Kaluuya, Yeun, and Perea, Nope is the film of the summer. If you're looking for a film that will scare you as well as think about what's going on in the world, then this is the film you're looking for. Nope is a sci-fi work of art.

