‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Final Trailer Released

Ahead of its upcoming November release, Disney has unveiled the final trailer for the live-action adventure, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

While the Nutcracker name may make you think of a fun night at the ballet, the new trailer promises that this movie is a different spin on the tale you’ve heard before. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms aims to take viewers on a journey to the darkest corners of our world, telling a new sort of Nutcracker story.

Nutcracker and the Four Realms stars Mackenzie Foy as a young girl named Clara, who is on the hunt for a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box holding a priceless gift. At a holiday party, Clara’s godfather Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman) presents her with a golden thread that leads her to the key she’s been searching for. However, when Clara finally finds the key, it disappears into a mysterious parallel world.

Once Clara follows the key into new world, she comes across a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice, and the regents who preside over the Three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, and Land of Sweets. While exploring the Three Realms, which leads her to meet all sorts of unique characters like the Sugar Plum Fairy (Keira Knightley), Clara learns that she needs to travel to the ominous Fourth Realm to retrieve the key. There she will need to take on the tyrannical Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren) to restore order to the realms.

Lasse Hallstrom and Joe Johnston direct the film, which is produced by Mark Gordon and Larry Franco. Executive producing are Sara Smith and Lindy Goldstein.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is set to hit theaters on Nov. 2.