Obsession’s Follow-Up Movie Was Just Officially Confirmed With a Major 8-Figure Deal

More than halfway through June, the biggest story of the summer movie season so far hasn’t been the first new Star Wars film in seven years, a comic book adaptation, or a fantasy tentpole. Instead, the talk of the town has been the indie horror movie Obsession, which has put together an unprecedented box office run. Fueled by tremendous word of mouth, the $750,000 production has grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, breaking records as it continues to post strong numbers. The unlikely success has raised the profile of writer/director Curry Barker considerably, and he’s set to cash in with a lucrative new deal for his next feature.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barker has inked an eight-figure deal with Universal and Blumhouse Atomic Monster for his next film project. Plot specifics are being kept under wraps for the time being, but the project is “an original horror idea” that was “a pitch” Barker made to the studio. Barker will serve as writer, director, and producer. Details such as a production timeline and release window are unknown for now.

When Could Curry Barker’s Newly Announced Film Be Released?

Courtesy of Focus Features

Even before Obsession became the breakout hit of the year, Curry Barker was keeping himself busy. Over the spring, he finished shooting his upcoming film Anything but Ghosts (another Universal/Blumhouse picture that currently has no release date), and he’s also signed on to direct a Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot for A24. His dance card becomes even more full now with this new deal with Universal, so it’s worth wondering which projects are going to take priority moving forward.

Anything but Ghosts has already wrapped production, so that’s likely the next Barker film that will hit the big screen. Considering everything goes smoothly with the post-production process, it’s reasonable to assume that Anything but Ghosts will debut at some point in 2027. After that, it’s a toss up as to which movie will come after. If Barker remains attached to both, he’ll have two high-profile films to choose from that represent hefty investments from two different studios. Universal wouldn’t pay Barker eight figures for a hypothetical project that’ll sit on the shelf and collect dust for the foreseeable future. They (understandably) are eager to capitalize on the monumental success of Obsession.

At the same time, A24 won a bidding war for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights, and now they have horror’s hottest rising director onboard. Considering how significant a franchise Texas Chainsaw Massacre is, the studio could be looking to put the reboot on the fast track so they can kick off a new era for the IP. Whether Texas Chainsaw or this new film at Universal happens first will likely depend on how the scripts progress from here. If one comes to fruition faster than the other, that could emerge as the next priority. Either way, barring anything unforeseen, the safe money would be on Barker ultimately making both movies. Universal clearly wants to remain in the Curry Barker business, and A24 likely wants to cultivate a strong relationship with the filmmaker as well. We’re probably looking at 2028 at the earliest for either title.

It’ll be interesting to learn more about Barker’s next film as time goes on. He recently addressed the possibility of an Obsession sequel, admitting he has a “cool idea” for a follow-up but doesn’t want to rush into it. With The Hollywood Reporter describing Barker’s next Universal project as “an original horror idea,” it sounds like the film isn’t connected to Obsession and will instead be its own thing. That could be for the best. As much as horror fans would love to see an Obsession 2, Barker clearly has a creative mind bursting with a variety of ideas, so it’ll be fun to see what he comes up with.

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