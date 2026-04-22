A24’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot Finds Its Director

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has been around for more than five decades, but with the exception of the 1974 original (which is considered an all-time horror classic), the film series hasn’t been much of a critical darling. The eight films that have been released since the first have all earned mixed to negative reviews, but there’s hope that the next installment could be a return to form. A24, a studio known for its library of creative horror movies, has secured the rights to the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. As that film starts to come together, A24 has found a director.

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According to Variety, Curry Barker has signed on to helm A24’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Details about the film are unknown for now, but the project has been described as a “reimagining” of the 1974 movie.

A24’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Could Be the Best One Since the Original

Curry Barker isn’t a household name yet, but he could be on the cusp of becoming one. He helmed the horror film Obsession, which hits theaters this May after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall. Obsession earned positive reviews, earning a considerable amount of praise for its keen ability to blend humor and horror in a wildly entertaining package. The film puts a twisted spin on the old adage of “be careful what you wish for,” depicting a scenario where a romantic crush transforms into something else entirely. Made for a budget of just $1 million, Obsession makes the most of those limited resources with some chilling and eerie sequences.

A24 clearly sees a lot of potential in Barker if they’re entrusting him with the reboot of one of history’s most iconic horror franchises. The hope seems to be that Barker will find an intriguing angle to rejuvenate the IP, injecting some fresh blood and energy into it. The last Texas Chainsaw Massacre film debuted on Netflix only a few years ago, and it was widely panned by both critics and audiences (31% and 25% scores on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively). If studios are to keep making these films, it’s imperative to find a director who has a creative approach. It remains to be seen how Obsession fares with general audiences when it releases this summer, but Barker seems to have already proven himself once as an inventive horror filmmaker.

This is an exciting time for fans of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. In addition to Barker’s film, A24 is also developing a TV series being spearheaded by Glen Powell and JT Mollner, who have both expressed excitement about collaborating with A24 in this sandbox. Again, the IP’s track record isn’t sterling, so everyone involved with the new movie and the TV series has a lot to prove to illustrate there’s still meat on this bone. But there’s reason to be optimistic because A24 is taking swings on talented people who are passionate about the genre and the franchise; Mollner, who will direct the TV show, previously wrote the acclaimed Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk.

In all likelihood, A24 isn’t rebooting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre so it can be a one-off. The studio won a bidding war for the franchise rights, so they probably have big plans for it moving forward. The best way for that to happen is ensuring the first film out of the gate is a success. If Obsession is any indication, Barker should be able to craft a crowd-pleasing horror movie that honors the enduring legacy of the franchise while also putting a fresh spin on things.

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