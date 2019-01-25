Official, Functional, ‘Labyrinth’ Door Knocker Replicas Arrive Today

Over the years, unofficial Door Knockers based on the characters from Jim Henson‘s Labyrinth have been sold on sites like Etsy, but if you want to step up to the real deal, today is the day to do it.

First off, Jim Henson Company gave Chronicle Collectibles access to the actual screen-used Door Knockers, so their replicas are accurate down to the smallest detail. They’re full-size replicas crafted in cast metal, so yes – you can actually hang them on your door and use them as a functional knocker. UPDATE: The set is now available to pre-order via Sideshow Collectibles.

The unofficial Labyrinth door knockers were wildly popular, so we expect to see a big rush on the official versions. That having been said, Chronicle has announced that they will be available for pre-order on their website starting at 4pm EST (1pm PST) today, January 18th, for $399 each or $675 for the set (payment plans are available). Keep in mind that they’re limited edition, so even at this price they will likely sell out quickly. Shipping is expected for Q4 of 2019.

The official list of features for the official Labyrinth Door Knockers are as follows:

• World’s first officially licensed Labyrinth scaled replica Door Knockers

• Limited Edition

• Crafted in cast metal; functions as a real door knocker!

• Created by referencing the actual screen-used props!

• “Left” Door Knocker Approx. 14.8″ wide, 5.5″ deep, and 19.4″ tall

• “Right” Door Knocker Approx. 14.7″ wide, 6.2″ deep, and 25.3″ tall

• Estimated to Ship Q4 2019

• Priced at $675 for the set ($399/ea. when purchased individually)

• Payment plan eligible

On a related note, Chronicle Collectibles is also responsible for this glorious Labyrinth ‘Ello Worm statue. The statue is also 1:1 scale, and it was created using the original puppet at Henson studios. Other features include “fluffy, shapeable hair tufts” and a fabric scarf. I would love having this statue on my desk just so I could shape The Worm’s hair during times of stress, like some sort of giant Troll doll. If this sounds like something you would be into, you can grab the ‘Ello Worm statue right here for $54.99.

Finally, if you’re a big enough Labyrinth fan to be absolutely giddy about expensive Door Knockers and ‘Ello Worm statues, you might be interested to know that the 30th anniversary Labyrinth 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is on sale for only $16.03 on Amazon and via Walmart.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.