M. Night Shyamalan Shares Trailer Teaser for New Film Old

The first full trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new movie Old is expected to debut during this weekend's Super Bowl, with the filmmaker offering a brief teaser of that trailer on his social media account to get audiences ready for the unsettling experience. As with most of Shyamalan's films, fans are left to speculate about what the adventure is actually about, as its cryptic title gives little insight into the endeavor. While this teaser keeps things ambiguous, we can likely expect at least a little more information about the experience when the full trailer debuts this weekend. Old is expected to hit theaters on July 23rd.

On his Twitter account, Shyamalan shared the brief tease, while adding the caption, "5," confirming the countdown to the release of the full trailer in five days.

The new film stars Gael García Bernal, Alex Wolff, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Embeth Davidtz, Rufus Sewell, Emun Elliot, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, and Vicky Krieps.

Shyamalan's last film, Glass, was the third part in a trilogy that kicked off in 2000 with Unbreakable and continued in 2017 with Split. Based on previous comments the filmmaker has made about his future efforts, we shouldn't expect Old to tie into a larger mythology.

“I’m loving this approach from The Visit on where they’re minimal, contained, I own them, we take big tonal risks and try to hit that note of absurd-but-grounded, that dark humor moment and deal with some complicated things and not necessarily take the audience where they’re comfortable, both during or even at the end," the filmmaker shared with Collider in 2019. "That’s all mitigated because we’re working with a respectable number and I feel like I’m being a good partner to my distributors. I like that because it allows me to iterate really fast in the making of these stories, so those films follow that architecture of approach and process. Even if it’s tricking myself into being more dangerous, it’s working because when I think about these three films that I’m thinking about — all weird and dark — I think that they speak to each other a little bit.”

Stay tuned for details on Old before we get a full trailer this weekend and it hits theaters on July 23rd.

